Slice Of Life: No country for good men

My colleagues are from all over Africa: Ghana, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Congo, like me. One day, we were just having a conversation at work, when one of our colleagues – a young South African guy – came up to us and, out of nowhere, said: “You guys… I don’t like you.” When I asked him why, he said: “You come from far and take our jobs.”

I told him that that if the borders to South Africa allow us to come in, then it is for South Africans to learn something from us; that we have things to offer the country.