Welcome to the end of another week … and another day closer to 29 May.

This weekend we’re celebrating freedom’s 30th birthday. That might sound facetious but we assure you that we’re sincere.

It’s easy to drown in the corporate platitudes of “30 years of democracy”. But freedom is something we all understand. Freedom is an idea that our country fought for; that people died for. And one that we too easily take for granted amid the busyness of our lives.

We set out to portray what freedom means to the people of South Africa. From those who set up the 1994 ballot boxes and those who slid their votes into them to the so-called born-frees who have only known freedom thanks to 27 April 1994.

Starting today, we will be dedicating pages, in print and online, to republishing the eternal journalism committed by our colleagues of the past. Thirty years ago they were given the formidable task of documenting the dawn of democracy. We both celebrate it and look to it for lessons to guide our own responsibilities next month. – Luke Feltham, acting editor-in-chief

Ivan Barnes
Internal NFP battle threatens KwaZulu-Natal government of provincial unity

National Freedom Party president Ivan Barnes has been interdicted from suspending 15 senior party members

// Read more
 

Inflation eases in June to lowest rate this year

Statistics South Africa data released on Wednesday showed that the CPI annual rate was 5.1% in June compared with 5.2% in May

 

Ramaphosa defends increased centralisation of power in his office

The president said he carried final responsibility for ensuring the executive functioned efficiently and his office had a proven track record of reform

A new dawn for South Africa’s farmers?

Cooperation between the new GNU ministers of agriculture and land reform and rural development is vital to the upliftment of the sector

 

Pre-trial proceedings into Thabo Bester’s prison escape delayed again

The case has been postponed to 31 July for two of the accused to get legal representation and for Bester to consult his lawyer

 

Ramaphosa signs crucial Climate Change Bill into law

The Climate Change Act is the country’s first comprehensive piece of legislation to encourage the development of an effective climate change response

 

Cobalt crush undermines future of DRC’s community forests

A historic UN deal to restore degraded forest ecosystems in southeastern DRC is being torn apart by mining companies

Ingonyama Trust Board extends CEO Vela Mngwengwe’s contract despite MisuZulu’s objections

Mngwengwe will remain in the post for another two years

Gettyimages 1729678807 594x594

The mother of Mia Shem holds up a photo of her daughter, who was kidnapped by Hamas militants, at a news conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. Photo: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg via Getty Images
