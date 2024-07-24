Internal NFP battle threatens KwaZulu-Natal government of provincial unity

Welcome to the end of another week … and another day closer to 29 May.

This weekend we’re celebrating freedom’s 30th birthday. That might sound facetious but we assure you that we’re sincere.

It’s easy to drown in the corporate platitudes of “30 years of democracy”. But freedom is something we all understand. Freedom is an idea that our country fought for; that people died for. And one that we too easily take for granted amid the busyness of our lives.

We set out to portray what freedom means to the people of South Africa. From those who set up the 1994 ballot boxes and those who slid their votes into them to the so-called born-frees who have only known freedom thanks to 27 April 1994.

Starting today, we will be dedicating pages, in print and online, to republishing the eternal journalism committed by our colleagues of the past. Thirty years ago they were given the formidable task of documenting the dawn of democracy. We both celebrate it and look to it for lessons to guide our own responsibilities next month. – Luke Feltham, acting editor-in-chief