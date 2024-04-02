View in browser

 

Elections 2024     |     Thu 04 Apr

This limited series newsletter offers deep dives and timely updates from the Mail & Guardian’s esteemed politics and elections team. Your essential guide through South Africa’s pivotal elections, enriched by our historic journey from apartheid to democracy. Allow us to connect the past, present, and future of our nation’s democratic evolution.

NPA wants 15 year sentence for Mapisa-Nqakula if she is found guilty of graft

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is gunning for a 15-year minimum jail sentence for former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who faces multiple corruption charges for allegedly soliciting and receiving bribes totalling R4.5 million.

IEC ‘erred’ in barring Zuma from contesting elections, says MK party in appeal

The uMkhonto weSizwe party says that the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) “prejudged” former president Jacob Zuma’s case when it removed him from the list of candidates eligible to stand in the 29 May elections.
What the major political parties say about social grants

GroundUp sent questions to the top political parties as to their position on social grants. This is what they said.
FROM THE ARCHIVES | THIS WEEK 30 YEARS AGO

03 Mar 31
The Weekly Mail & Guardian | March 31 – April 7 1994. From the front page: “There was a time when FW De Klerk could count on the tacit support of Zulu traditionalists. But not anymore. When thousands of ‘Zulu royalists’ marched on Johannesburg, bringing chaos to the city centre, FW was just one of the bogeys in their path…”

 

 

IF YOU THOUGHT LOAD-SHEDDING SUCKED…

As South Africa approaches the 29 May national and provincial elections, the narrative has shifted from load-shedding to a crisis that hits even closer to home: water. The DA, IFP, and other parties within the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa are leveraging the ANC’s failure in maintaining water infrastructure as a critical election issue. Communities across the nation face severe shortages, underscoring the broader challenge of failing municipal services. This election, voters are urged to consider not just the electricity cuts but the taps running dry, as opposition parties propose solutions to rescue South Africa from a water crisis that threatens to surpass load-shedding in urgency.

Paddy Harper digs into the above but the way is murky. Read our lead story on Friday in the paper and online.

Mailguardian Main 05042024001~mag 2
The Mail & Guardian 5 April 2024.

 

 

FROM SOLDER TO SPEAKER

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 charges of corruption and one of money laundering related to 12 alleged bribes she solicited and/or received.

 

A timeline of her career: 

Whatsapp Image 2024 04 04 At 20.15.27 Ab2c926d
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula | Timeline of her career

 

Twelve corruption counts worth R4.55m

Whatsapp Image 2024 04 04 At 20.16.07 24002da0
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula | 12 counts of corruption

 

The showdown in court

Graphic Quotes2
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula | Showdown in court

 

 

 

 

LISTEN | Our big Election Interview playlist, so far…

In our latest episode we join Lizeka Tandwa and Tessa Dooms in a compelling conversation on the pivotal role of elections in sustaining democracy, the intricate details of South Africa’s electoral system, and the profound implications of voter education and participation. Tessa, with her deep insights into political dynamics, delves into the significance of the 2024 elections, the evolution of electoral processes, and the critical importance of understanding and engaging with our democratic rights.

This discussion not only illuminates the complexities of voting but also emphasizes the collective power of citizens in shaping the future of governance. Tune in to gain a deeper appreciation for the democratic process and the collective responsibility we hold in preserving and enhancing it.

 

Megaphone Playlist1
The M&G Big Election Interview playlist. More to be added…

 

 

Africa's Better Future
