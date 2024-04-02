NPA wants 15 year sentence for Mapisa-Nqakula if she is found guilty of graft

FROM THE ARCHIVES | THIS WEEK 30 YEARS AGO

IF YOU THOUGHT LOAD-SHEDDING SUCKED…

As South Africa approaches the 29 May national and provincial elections, the narrative has shifted from load-shedding to a crisis that hits even closer to home: water. The DA, IFP, and other parties within the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa are leveraging the ANC’s failure in maintaining water infrastructure as a critical election issue. Communities across the nation face severe shortages, underscoring the broader challenge of failing municipal services. This election, voters are urged to consider not just the electricity cuts but the taps running dry, as opposition parties propose solutions to rescue South Africa from a water crisis that threatens to surpass load-shedding in urgency.

Paddy Harper digs into the above but the way is murky. Read our lead story on Friday in the paper and online.

FROM SOLDER TO SPEAKER

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 charges of corruption and one of money laundering related to 12 alleged bribes she solicited and/or received.

A timeline of her career:

Twelve corruption counts worth R4.55m

The showdown in court

LISTEN | Our big Election Interview playlist, so far…

In our latest episode we join Lizeka Tandwa and Tessa Dooms in a compelling conversation on the pivotal role of elections in sustaining democracy, the intricate details of South Africa’s electoral system, and the profound implications of voter education and participation. Tessa, with her deep insights into political dynamics, delves into the significance of the 2024 elections, the evolution of electoral processes, and the critical importance of understanding and engaging with our democratic rights.

This discussion not only illuminates the complexities of voting but also emphasizes the collective power of citizens in shaping the future of governance. Tune in to gain a deeper appreciation for the democratic process and the collective responsibility we hold in preserving and enhancing it.