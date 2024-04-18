View in browser

 

Elections 2024     |     Thu 02 May

This limited series newsletter offers deep dives and timely updates from the Mail & Guardian's esteemed politics and elections team.

‘Zuma a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ … Mbeki lays into his successor on campaign trail

Mbeki said it would be dishonest not to mention that some of the negative developments in the country’s governance over the 30 years of democracy were a result of negative actions by members of the ruling ANC.

Songezo Zibi | Donors, not Steenhuisen’s DA, are the architects of the moonshot pact

Listen to the full interview as Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi gives the DA's John Steenhuisen a vote of no confidence as a presidential candidate.
IEC argues that the electoral court erred gravely on Zuma

Lawyers for the IEC have filed further papers to the constitutional court directly addressing the electoral court’s reasoning that Jacob Zuma’s 15-month prison sentence was shortened by a presidential remission order.
FROM THE ARCHIVES | THIS WEEK 30 YEARS AGO

04 Apr 29 (1)
M&G April 29-May5 1994

 

 

 

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED THEM – OUR BIG ELECTION INTERVIEWS….so far

As South Africa approaches a pivotal moment in its democratic journey, the Mail & Guardian is proud to present a series of in-depth interviews with key political leaders and commentators, reflecting on the past and looking ahead to the 2024 elections—30 years after the nation’s first democratic vote. In this engaging podcast series, M&G political editor Lizeka Tandwa sits down with influential figures to explore their visions, strategies, and the critical issues shaping the future of South African politics.

Each episode of “The Big Election Interview” offers listeners a unique opportunity to hear directly from those at the heart of the country’s political discourse, providing insights into their ideologies, campaign strategies, and perspectives on South Africa’s most pressing challenges. From discussions on coalition politics and party ambitions to deep dives into policy and governance, these conversations are essential for anyone interested in the dynamics of South African democracy and the road leading up to a landmark election.

 

The Mail & Guardian interviews South African leaders and commentators in the run up to the 2024 elections, 30 years after democracy.

 

 

 

TAKE THE QUIZ – FIND OUT WHO YOU SHOULD REALLY VOTE FOR

The IEC expects more than 70 political parties to contest this year’s national elections. Take this Mail & Guardian quiz to help you find the party with which you most align. It’s only 10 questions but very enlightening.

Graphic Quiz 300x250 M&g4

 

 

 

Africa's Better Future
