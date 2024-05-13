Ramaphosa: South Africa will not fall apart if the ANC loses the elections

JUST A WEEK TO GO…

Thirty years after the birth of our democracy, we assess its current state. While South Africa meets formal democratic criteria like regular elections and human rights, the actual experience of democracy reveals significant issues. Voter turnout has dropped sharply, reflecting growing apathy and mistrust in politicians and institutions.

High unemployment, inflation, and corruption have eroded public trust and participation. Voter turnout fell from 86.7% in 1994 to 65.9% in 2019, and the number is even lower when considering unregistered eligible voters.

Recent surveys show a worrying willingness to trade democracy for security and economic stability from even an unelected government, highlighting severe inequalities and dissatisfaction. This environment fosters populist and undemocratic actions, such as violent protests and political assassinations. Let’s hope we can curb the trend next week and revive some support for this essential system.

READ MORE

DEATH BY POLITICS

South Africa witnessed a surge in assassinations in the first four months of 2024, with 35 recorded killings, including 10 political assassinations, averaging one every two weeks. This alarming trend, highlighted in a recent report by the Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC), raises serious concerns about escalating political violence as the country approaches its 29 May elections.

The report, authored by Rumbi Matamba and Chwayita Thobela, traces the history of political assassinations, revealing a disturbing pattern of targeted killings tied to electoral, business, and personal disputes. With historical spikes in violence during election years and a complex web of criminal and political collusion, the report underscores the urgent need to address this threat to South Africa’s democracy.

The infographic provides a detailed breakdown of these findings, offering a visual context to the pressing issue.

READ THE FULL STORY by Lyse Comins

FROM THE ARCHIVES | 30 YEARS AGO

Thirty years later it’s worth it to look back on where it all started rather than where it all went wrong. It was a glorious day for the whole world on the gardens at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. David Beresford captured the historic moment when Nelson Mandela was sworn in as South Africa’s first democratic president.

He writes, “…one hour and eight minutes later than scheduled, the clock ticked on to the historic moment.

“— I, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, do hereby swear to be faithful to the Republic of South Africa, and to solemnly and sincerely promise at all times…”

Towards the end of his inaugural speech, the 4 000 assembled VIPs rose spontaneously to their feet for an ovation in a moment of genuine emotion as President Mandela declared: “Never, never and never again shall it be that this beautiful land will again experience the oppression of one by another and suffer the indignity of being the skunk of the world.”

READ THE FULL PIECE

Our own Mark Gevisser joined the happy 40-000 strong crowd too. He writes, “When Mandela, De Klerk and Thabo Mbeki were ushered into their little bullet-proof cabin down at the Botha Lawn below the Union Buildings, Mandela pulled them out before the crowd, grabbed De Klerk’s arm and thrust it into the air. Mandela’s beneficence gave the crowds the go-ahead to cheer their former foe.”

As the day wore on and, “…as the rhythm took hold, the dance of transformed from being a rather ribald parody of boeredans to being something more African, more hybrid. Like those fighter jets, it belonged to the people now. They could take pride, even in boeremusiek, and make it their own. It was a reconciliation in motion.”

STILL NOT SURE WHO TO VOTE FOR? – TAKE OUR QUIZ

Last time to cast the best vote you can. Take this Mail & Guardian quiz to help you find the party with which you most align. It’s only 10 questions but very enlightening.