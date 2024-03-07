WATCH | Charting the future in 2024’s landmark elections

A month ago, we sacrificed two hours to our TV screens, held at the mercy of one man and his manicured speech.

The State of the Nation address frustrated so many of us because it dispensed with any remaining veneer that the event should be a useful tool in a functioning democracy. It killed the notion that we might use the occasion to give an honest assessment of South Africa; that the time, energy, and funds spent on the day bought something beyond the pomp and pageantry.

In a country that has a troubling vein of apathy running through it, the president’s decision to default to a campaign pitch was deeply irresponsible.

But, mercifully, a democracy is not one man – a fact we must constantly remind ourselves of.

That determination found us in Polokwane this week, where – along with the respected, professional staff of the University of Limpopo – we hosted the first of our election townhall discussions this year.

The stage gave an opportunity to civil society, business, academia, the political world, and the voter, to demand answers from each other and plot our road forward.

With the panel faced with – what we might euphemistically call – a passionate audience, it was not a cozy discussion. But it was a necessary one.

As we creep closer to May 29 we want to keep this philosophy at the forefront at the forefront of everything we do. Just like the president, we, the media, is accountable to you.

Yours in solidarity,

Luke Feltham