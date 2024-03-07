WATCH | One-on-one interview with EFF’s Julius Malema

Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), during his one-on-one interview with the Mail and Guardian.

EFF leader, Julius Malema, sat down with the Mail & Guardian’s Lizeka Tandwa, for a one-on-one interview. Malema speaks on having to decide whether the party’s Deputy President, Floyd Shivambu, is the right person to lead the election battle in the hotly contested province of KwaZulu-Natal.

Malema said that the door was still open to collaboration with the DA and MK parties after the elections, but not with ANC’s Ramaphosa.

Watch the full interview below: