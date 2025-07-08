University of KwaZulu-Natal aims to run on mini solar power stations

UKZN's ambition to become South Africa’s first predominantly renewable-powered university is taking shape through a new high tech project

A partnership between the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) and a Hong Kong-based tech innovator is confronting the issues of ageing energy infrastructure and rising electricity costs to bring a greener future for South Africa’s energy landscape.

The joint venture agreement with Youtility, launched at the university’s Westville campus recently, harnesses artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology to change how electricity is generated, distributed and paid for.

Innovators believe the project, which will eventually span all five of the university’s campuses, positions it as a pioneer in sustainable energy and a testbed for technologies that could reshape how South Africa powers itself.

“This concept of green energy is going to transform the energy landscape in South Africa,” UKZN acting deputy vice-chancellor for research and innovation Anil Chuturgoon, said.

Despite not having load-shedding for some time now, the country’s energy system remains under strain, with the national grid still reliant on coal and plagued by inefficiencies, outages and electricity theft.

Innovators believe the UKZN partnership offers an alternative for a decentralised, renewable-powered model that leverages microgrids, solar energy, battery storage and new technology to deliver reliable, clean electricity.

The initial rollout at Westville campus will see about 2 000 solar panels, each producing 600 watts, installed to generate on-site power. Battery banks and a sentient AI system called Wizdom will manage energy flows, ensuring seamless supply even when the national grid falters.

“This partnership introduces a decentralised energy model, which is the opposite of our current, overly centralised power grid that often fails,” UKZN Eskom power engineering programme acting director Leigh Jarvis said.

“Microgrids ensure that different campuses or buildings can keep operating independently. So if the national grid is down, the university can still function — classes can continue, labs stay powered, and essential services remain online.”

Microgrids are self-contained energy systems that integrate solar panels, battery storage and smart controllers. Unlike traditional power stations that send electricity over long distances, microgrids generate power close to where it’s needed, reducing waste and improving reliability.

“The resolution of the data and real-time nature will open up insight into electricity use and enable unparalleled control to power flow in relation to solar, storage, and grid,” Jarvis said, highlighting how AI optimises energy distribution across buildings, labs and residences.

At the heart of this system is Youtility’s Wizdom, described by director Wayne Mostert as “an evolving, AI-driven utility brain with enhanced capabilities which include real-time, decentralised decision-making and smart discharge of power into micro and macro grids”.

This cloud-based operating system acts like a conductor, orchestrating energy flows to ensure efficiency and reliability. When the sun is not shining, Wizdom directs stored energy from battery banks to where it’s needed most, preventing disruptions and maximising the use of renewable energy.

One of the project’s innovative features is its blockchain-based billing system, which ensures transparency and fairness.

By providing real-time data on energy consumption, users can monitor their usage and utilities can track payments instantly. This tamper-proof approach could reduce electricity theft, which costs South Africa billions annually.

“Every person or building gets charged only for what they use, in real-time, using a digital billing system that’s as secure as online banking. This simplicity belies the project’s complexity, which integrates advanced technology with real-world applications to create a scalable, resilient energy model,” Jarvis said.

“If everyone pays their fair share, then no one has to pay extra,” Jarvis said, encapsulating the system’s potential to eliminate unfair pricing and reduce the need for rate hikes. For the university this means lower operational costs, while for the broader population, it could serve as a model for equitable energy access.

Javis said about 10,000 solar panels are being installed across campuses and will “produce clean, carbon-free energy every day — enough to power key facilities and reduce fossil fuel reliance significantly”.

The initiative is expected to reduce air pollution, cut greenhouse gas emissions and promote smarter energy use in real-time. Greener buildings, labs and residence halls will lower UKZN’s carbon footprint and serve as a living laboratory for sustainable practices.

Students are at the heart of the transformation.They will help maintain equipment, conduct research and develop new technologies.

The project includes plans for a UKZN spin-off company focused on energy tech, researching innovations like liquid air energy storage and superconductor systems as alternatives to lithium batteries.

“Through this JVA, we envision student-led spin-off companies and a direct link between academic learning and the industries shaping our energy future,” Jarvis said.

The partnership also has broader implications. Eskom Distribution is observing the project in an advisory capacity, recognising its potential to serve as a blueprint for national energy reform.

If successful, the UKZN model could be scaled to power schools, clinics, towns and even cities.

In layman’s terms, Jarvis described the system as a self-sufficient mini power station: “Solar panels collect energy from the sun. That energy gets stored in large batteries. A smart digital system figures out when and where to send power to buildings automatically.

“At its core is the recognition that the future of electricity lies in disruption networks and decentralised energy systems.”