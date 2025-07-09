Mchunu’s troubles deepen as party calls for probe into KZN task team shutdown

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has called on public protector Kholeka Gcaleka to investigate Police Minister Senzo Mchunu over allegations of political interference, including the disbandment of the KwaZulu-Natal political killings task team.

The request follows damning public accusations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi who on Sunday accused Mchunu of meddling in police operations, obstructing justice and shutting down the specialised unit tasked with investigating politically motivated assassinations in the province.

Mkhwanazi said the unit had secured over 100 convictions before its disbandment in late 2023, shortly after investigators began linking firearms to unsolved murders involving high-profile individuals. He alleged that Mchunu worked with businessman Brown Mogotsi and murder-accused Vuzimusi “Cat” Matlala to sabotage investigations and protect politically connected suspects.

In a formal submission to the public protector, the ATM said Mchunu had breached the Constitution, misled parliament and endangered national security. The party said it had provided supporting evidence, including WhatsApp messages, audio recordings and financial transactions which allegedly show coordinated efforts to derail investigations.

“This is a flagrant abuse of power,” ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona said. “We expect the public protector to prioritise this investigation as it touches the core of justice and accountability.”

According to Mkhwanazi, over 120 case dockets have since been shelved. He claimed Mchunu issued a directive to national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola in December to shut down the task team, allegedly under pressure from his close associates.

On Tuesday, public protector spokesperson Ndili Msoki confirmed receipt of the ATM’s submission and said the matter was undergoing assessment, but declined to confirm whether an investigation had officially commenced.

Mkhwanazi told reporters at the weekend that political pressure to dismantle the task team escalated as the unit made progress linking suspects and weapons to high-profile killings. He said this included interference aimed at suppressing investigations into the murders of figures in the entertainment industry.

The police commissioner alleged that Mchunu maintained regular contact with Matlala and Mogotsi. Matlala, who has been arrested for attempted murder, was awarded a R360 million police contract in 2024.

“Further analysis of chats suggests that Matlala is financially supporting the minister and Mr Mogotsi’s political work,” Mkhwanazi claimed.

Mchunu has denied the allegations, calling them “baseless” and saying they required urgent investigation “on a proper platform”.

In a statement, his office said: “The minister of police will never allow his integrity, that of the ministry or SAPS [South African Police Service] at large to be undermined by insinuations made without evidence or due process. We are reviewing the commissioner’s statements and will consider appropriate action.”

The allegations have prompted parliament’s portfolio committee on police to take action. Chairperson Ian Cameron of the Democratic Alliance (DA) said he had requested an urgent joint sitting in light of Mkhwanazi’s revelations.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also called for immediate action, urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend both Mchunu and deputy national commissioner for crime detection Shadrack Sibiya, whom Mkhwanazi also implicated.

“We commend Mkhwanazi’s courage in standing up to this criminal cabal,” the EFF said in a statement, accusing elements within SAPS of running a “deliberate political smear campaign” against the commissioner.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said Mchunu was expected to present himself before the party’s integrity commission.

“We have not yet met with comrade Senzo but the ANC has its own internal processes. He will brief the organisation in due course,” Mbalula said.

The task team was initially established after recommendations from the Moerane Commission which probed political violence in KwaZulu-Natal. Its mandate was to investigate politically linked killings, many of which remain unresolved.

Opposition parties, including the EFF and Inkatha Freedom Party, have consistently warned that shutting down the unit would hinder efforts to address political assassinations. Both parties have called for an independent inquiry and have signalled their intention to pursue the matter through parliamentary channels.

The fallout places additional strain on the already fragile government of national unity, as Mchunu occupies a senior post in Ramaphosa’s cabinet. The administration was recently rocked by internal tension following disputes over budget votes and Ramaphosa’s firing of a DA deputy minister of trade.

Mkhwanazi said he was prepared to cooperate with a formal probe.

“I have kept records of all communications and instructions. I am ready to testify and cooperate with any lawful investigation,” he said.