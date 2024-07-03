Call for nominations: Power of Women 2024

PRESS RELEASE

For the past 18 years, the Mail & Guardian has showcased the transformative work of remarkable women through its annual flagship event, Power of Women.

Under the theme “Celebrating 30 Years of Women’s Empowerment,” this year’s event will honour exemplary South African women, recognising their outstanding achievements and contributions.

We call on you to nominate these women, who can be found in offices and homes, in rural and urban areas, and from diverse sectors — including business, civil society, education, law, arts, agriculture and government. These are leaders who take on multi-dimensional roles and contribute to the growth and development of their communities.

As we celebrate 30 years of women empowerment, resilience and unity, the Power of Women initiative looks forward to welcoming and celebrating the new cohort of change-makers.

The closing date for nominations is 24 July 2024.

Please submit your nomination by clicking here.

For more information about the Power of Women visit the website here