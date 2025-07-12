G20: South Africa needs the weight of the continent for progressive outcomes

South Africa’s G20 faces unprecedented diplomatic tensions, as the geo-political situation with the United States adds a new layer of complexity.

With South Africa at the helm of the G20 and the African Union seated at the table, this year’s G20 processes represent a defining moment for African diplomacy. The AU must act with unity, urgency and strategic clarity to ensure that both its agenda and South Africa’s deliverables translate into meaningful outcomes.

The AU was admitted as a permanent member of the G20 in 2023; it has held observer status since its inception in 1999. Since then, the agenda at the annual G20 summit has aligned with the AU’s priorities, providing a significant platform to champion causes relevant to the African continent. It is for this reason that South Africa’s G20 presidency is a powerful moment for Africa, as African issues are at the forefront of the world’s leaders’ minds.

Historically, the AU has seen diplomatic success through its instrumental role in launching the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, endorsing the Principles for Just and Inclusive Energy Transitions, and reaffirming its support for the G20 Compact with Africa.

South Africa’s G20 faces unprecedented diplomatic tensions, as the geo-political situation with the United States adds a new layer of complexity. Experts in international relations suggest the situation demands an AU-wide response, as it concerns Africa’s rightful place at the table where global economic rules are written.

The AU has an opportunity to engage diplomatically with the incoming US G20 presidency while standing firm on Africa’s right to full participation. To support South Africa and maximise Africa’s influence, the AU should leverage its seat proactively. It should assertively promote its strategic priorities by aligning them with G20 priorities.

A unified African position

From the perspective of international development, South Africa’s representation at the G20 is not merely national but continental. When properly backed by AU consensus positions, South Africa can transform from a middle-power voice to the representative of a continent with 1.3 billion people and tremendous economic potential. The AU must establish formalised pre-G20 consultation mechanisms to ensure South Africa enters negotiations carrying the collective weight of the continent’s aspirations.

Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, the chairperson of the AU Commission, has an opportunity to emphasise that fragmentation diminishes Africa’s influence in global forums. The AU Commission could work to consolidate Africa’s diplomatic capital through structured consultations that produce clear mandates for the continent’s G20 representative.

The AU must work with the agility and coordination of other blocs such as the European Union by advocating for the reduction of tariffs between African countries and pushing for policy harmonisation. These steps will strengthen trade between member states, boost development, increase GDP, and present Africa as a competitive global player.

Climate justice and finance

The AU must empower South Africa to demand climate justice and significant adaptation financing from G20 nations that bear historical responsibility. According to environmental policy experts, Africa contributes less than 4% of global carbon emissions, yet suffers disproportionately from climate change.

South Africa needs continental backing to push for reforms to the development finance architecture. The current systems often perpetuate inequalities rather than addressing them which can be challenged through a unified African position.

Additionally, the AU can position itself as a leader among Global South countries in the G20 by spearheading discussions on debt sustainability and global financial reform. It should take the lead in advocating reforms that prioritise borrowers’ needs and pushing for a more inclusive and equitable global financial system, an outcome that would benefit Africa and other developing countries alike.

Africa’s greatest untapped advantage lies beyond the halls of government, in the energy of our civil society, the innovation of our private sector and the vision of our youth. To maximise our G20 influence, the AU should institutionalise structured consultations with cooperatives, women’s business associations, climate activists and tech entrepreneurs. These voices bring legitimacy and ground truth that no diplomat alone can muster.

The G20’s engagement groups offer critical platforms that South Africa can ensure includes robust African representation, translating continental priorities into actionable global agendas. With South Africa at the helm of the G20 and the AU seated at the table, the 2025 G20 processes represent a defining moment for African diplomacy. When Africa speaks with one voice, the world has no choice but to listen.

Measuring success

For Africa’s G20 engagement to move beyond symbolic presence to strategic influence, the AU should, in tandem with South Africa’s vision of the G20, establish clear metrics for success.

Each summit should be evaluated against specific continental priorities, from debt restructuring to digital economy governance. Without measurable outcomes, participation remains performative rather than transformative.

Africa’s greatest untapped advantage lies beyond the halls of government, but in the energy of our civil society, the innovation of our private sector, and the vision of our youth. To maximise our G20 influence, the AU must institutionalise structured consultations with cooperatives, women’s business associations, climate activists and tech entrepreneurs. These voices bring legitimacy and ground truth that no diplomat alone can muster.

The G20’s engagement groups offer critical platforms we’ve underused. South Africans should ensure these forums include robust African representation, translating continental priorities into actionable global agendas.

African governance and development advocates emphasise that the future of global governance must include meaningful African participation, beginning with strategic coordination between the AU and Africa’s G20 representatives. When Africa speaks with one voice, the world has no choice but to listen.

Munjodzi Mutandiri is a senior programme adviser at the Southern Africa Liaison Office.