From rules to results: How to make maths and programming easier

Picture it: An example of a visual learning wall used to reinforce logic-based subject rules.

It’s no secret that maths, programming and other logic-based subjects feel like a mountain climb for many students. Meanwhile, subjects like English and life orientation feel more like a gentle stroll. Why is that? Are some people just “not wired” for logic? Or is there something deeper — and fixable — at play?



South Africa’s own numbers raise the alarm. In the 2019 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study study, grade nine learners were among the lowest-performing in maths globally. Only around a third of matric students register for pure maths — and even fewer achieve strong marks.

Many university students continue to struggle with first-year logic-heavy subjects such as maths, programming and physics, despite performing reasonably well in high school. There’s clearly a disconnect between how these subjects are taught and how they need to be learned.



Let’s unpack that.



Here’s the real problem — we teach what to learn but rarely how to learn. In text-based subjects, you can often get by through memorisation — even if understanding is minimal. But in logical subjects, there’s no shortcut. You can’t fake solving an equation or writing a function — you either get it or you don’t.



That’s where the method matters.



Step 1: Learn the rules and make It visual

All logic-based subjects — whether maths, physics or programming — run on rules. But rules are only useful if they’re internalised.

Try this:

Write down key rules (eg the distributive property, coding syntax structures) on coloured cards or sticky notes.

Use different felt-tip pens — colour-code different categories (blue for algebra, green for loops, red for errors, etc).

Stick these notes visibly on a wall or cupboard.

Keep adding to this visual board over time.

What this does is transform passive reading into active engagement. It’s fun. It’s visual. And it becomes a regular reminder every time you walk into the room.



Step 2: Practise, practise, practise

Once the rules are up, you’re not done. In fact, that’s where the real work begins.

Logical subjects demand repetition. Think of it like preparing for a driver’s licence:

You study the rules (theory); You write a test on them; and Then you practise behind the wheel until it becomes second nature.

Likewise, once you know the math laws or code syntax, you must apply them. Don’t just glance at solved problems — do them. Over and over. With pen and paper. From textbooks, worksheets, online study guides and past papers. Try coding small apps or solving the same equation using different methods.



The goal is to go from “understanding in theory” to “I can do this without thinking.”

Text-heavy subjects often reward surface learning. Even if you don’t fully grasp the material, you can memorise quotes or definitions and recall them in an exam. That taps into what psychologists call System 1 thinking — the brain’s fast, intuitive, automatic mode.



But logic-based subjects demand System 2 thinking — slow, effortful, rule-based reasoning. It takes time, patience and consistency. No shortcuts.



That doesn’t make them harder — it just makes them different.



Studies in neuroscience suggest that logical reasoning primarily engages the left hemisphere of the brain, responsible for analytical and sequential thinking. In contrast, the right hemisphere is more involved in creative, verbal and emotional processing.



This doesn’t mean people are “left-brained” or “right-brained” — we use both sides. But it does explain why some students thrive in writing essays and others in debugging code. And it’s also why cross-training your brain by using visual tools, verbal reinforcement and kinesthetic practice (like writing by hand) can make logical learning easier for everyone.



Let’s stop saying, “I’m just not a maths person.” Instead, let’s teach people how to learn logic the right way. Learn the rules, visually and actively; practise them consistently and treat it like a skill just like driving or playing a musical instrument.

Because, once you unlock that process, you don’t just succeed in school — you gain tools that help you reason, analyse and solve problems in every part of life.

Dr Zakia Salod is a medical AI research scientist, software developer, artist and philanthropist. Salod is also a Mail & Guardian Power of Women 2024 alumni, a youth leader and multi-awarded STEMI advocate in South Africa.