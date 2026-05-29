Illegal initiation schools, be warned: we will hunt you and close you, with consequences to follow

The customary practice in South Africa, which is a rite of passage from boyhood to manhood, is often riddled with controversy between those calling for it to be completely scrapped in favour of circumcision at hospitals and staunch traditionalists demanding its continued preservation.

The tradition of young men leaving their homes to go to initiation schools has not only been a source of pride for families and loved ones but has also brought misery and the loss of lives to some families across our country.

There is certainly concern as the winter initiation season kicks off, with traditional leaders, communities and government leaders worried about rogue elements ready to take advantage of unsuspecting families.

As the government of Mpumalanga, we will continue to reiterate that there will be zero tolerance for such elements; the full might of the law will be applied because we do not want to see yet another loss of life.

As we acknowledge and respect the intersection of tradition and modernity when it comes to initiations, we should not be alarmed by public scrutiny of how some criminals have sought to exploit a tradition that has been the hallmark of several cultures in SA.

Each parent, adult and leader across several spheres should make it a priority to ensure the safe return of every initiate so that as they venture into the mountains, we do not regard it as their final destination under the care of criminals masquerading as medical practitioners.

The customary practice in South Africa, which is a rite of passage from boyhood to manhood, is often riddled with controversy between those calling for it to be completely scrapped in favour of circumcision at hospitals and staunch traditionalists demanding its continued preservation.

A few weeks ago in Mpumalanga, we ushered in hundreds of young men ready to take this significant step in their lives — a decision that will forever be etched in their memories. While they are there, it is important to point out that initiation schools go further by assisting the young men to learn what it means to undertake the cultural preparation for manhood, guided by their identity as young African men.

In the Nkangala district alone in Mpumalanga, there are more than 921 registered initiation schools, visited regularly by government officials to ensure that everything is followed to the letter of the law and that the safety of the young men is prioritised. While the visits are conducted at registered schools, those that remain illegal will be hunted down and shut, with consequences to follow.

The consequences need to be emphasised because, for years, illegal initiation schools have claimed the lives of young people not only in Mpumalanga but also in other provinces such as Gauteng and the Eastern Cape. This, according to those concerned across our nation, must not only be condemned but stopped, with law enforcement authorities brought in to act. Special courts and dedicated detectives are among the interventions we have decided to implement this year; the message must be clear: illegal initiation schools will not be tolerated.

The Mpumalanga department of human settlements, co-operative governance and traditional affairs has decided to work closely with traditional leaders, Emergency Medical Services doctors, the SA Police Service and the Ingoma Forum, as we aim to ensure that this year is different, that the safety of initiates is paramount and that they all return to their families alive and healthy.

The one issue we need to address nationally is criminality and how the illegal initiation schools operate under the arrogant notion that they will not be caught or that little action will be taken against them. It is such schools that have perpetuated the perception that our children are turned into unruly bullies and are uncontrollable, thus establishing a view that works against our culture and the key traditions we need to preserve with dignity. Ingoma, as a cultural practice, must not be taken for granted but respected at all times.

As the government, we are encouraged to see parents, particularly fathers, getting involved, as this is a step in the right direction, particularly in a country where there is constant criticism about the behaviour of boys and how many lack father figures who can guide them to become better men. It is in this light that initiation schools teach young men to become better men, leaders of tomorrow and importantly, how to treat women in a country battling the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide.

While this might be another uncertain period — a winter of discontent for all involved — we remain positive that, as we continue working closely with our stakeholders, we will manage this period effectively and see fewer fatalities as we welcome back our sons, ready to take their place in a society where much work still needs to be done.

Speedy Mashilo is Mpumalanga’s MEC for Human Settlements and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs.