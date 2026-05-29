Audi A5 is a statement of luxury

Staying ahead: Audi has shown its willingness to evolve to a new consumer.

The last few Audi’s I’ve had on test have all left me more than satisfied. From the small A3 all the way to their flagship performance SUV, the RS Q8, Audi has just been finding the sweet spot when mixing comfort, technology and looks.

When the A5 was launched last year, I noticed that this model began a shift in the brand’s design language and styling. It’s almost more sharp and refined with elements that really embrace the technological shift that vehicles have undergone in recent years.

From the outside, it no longer looks like it’s keeping up but it’s staying ahead. At the front, a wider and flatter Singleframe grille with a three-dimensional honeycomb structure is framed by slim, precisely drawn headlights. Together, they create a focused and assertive look.

The clean lines featured on the side of the car run seamlessly towards the back. However, it is the back that makes this vehicle.

The continuous three-dimensional lightstrip flows across the rear giving the car a striking presence on all fronts.

Another excellent element on the outside is the minimalist door handles. Rather than mechanical pull levers, they use electric touch-sensitive handles featuring integrated inductive sensors. When you slide your hand into the flush recess, the electronic sensor registers the contact and activates an electric release mechanism to pop the door open.

It’s also wonderful to see people who don’t know how it works try and pull it. But once you pull it and jump in, that’s where you really want to be. Although I am heartbroken by the fact that Audi seem to have ditched their well integrated infotainment display for a curved dual-screen, I have to say that it still looks stunning.

The infotainment screen is now 14.5 inches while the digital instrument cluster is 11.9 inches. A 10.9 inch passenger screen is also available as an extra and this one is beautifully integrated into the dashboard.

In total, that’s over 37 inches of display in the front of the vehicle. While there has been a lot of moaning about this, I quite like when brands embrace technology. It shows their willingness to evolve to a new consumer.

It does mean that buttons might be sacrificed, which is never a good thing but it doesn’t make the interior any less stunning.

Another highlight of the interior was the giant moon roof which comes equipped with switchable transparency. The push of a button allows you to choose exactly how much light you are willing to let into the vehicle.

I was in the entry-level S-line and the only issue that I had was that the white seats, which looked exceptional, were prone to shoe marks and easily messed up, especially with a toddler around.

But other than that, it’s a fantastic and peaceful interior that extends the minimalist concept Audi has embraced but it’s not all over the place. It also offers practicality. The rear seats are spacious and although it might not look like it, the boot has 445 litres of capacity, which means that family holidays should not be a problem at all.

When you begin driving the A5, that’s when you notice that this is elite German engineering.

It comes in two powertrains and both are powered by the same 2 litre turbocharged petrol engine but one is a front-wheel drive that pushes out 146kW of power and 340Nm of torque while the flagship model is an all-wheel-drive that delivers 200kW of power and 400Nm of torque.

As mentioned earlier, I was in the entry-model, which meant that I enjoyed less power but this vehicle is not about that.

While 146kW and 320Nm is more than enough, the A5 is more about comfort. It’s more about soaking up the road ahead with ease while you enjoy the warm interior.

It’s still agile but the highlight for me is just how smooth the drive was. It makes you want to always take the scenic route just so that you can spend more time in the car.

The fuel consumption is also a bonus. I averaged 7.5 litres/100km which combined highway and urban driving.

Pricing and verdict

The Audi A5 is available in four variants: Audi A5 Sedan TFSI 146 kW S line: R 1 123 000, Audi A5 Sedan TFSI 146 kW Black Edition: R 1 166 800, Audi A5 Sedan TFSI 200 kW quattro S line: R 1 238 000, Audi A5 Sedan TFSI 200 kW quattro Black Edition: R 1 281 800. At just over R1.1 million, the car is worth every penny for the space, luxury, design and comfort it offers.

Audi has also not slacked on the technology and has produced a well-crafted product that continues the generational run they have been on in recent times.

The Audi A5 was awarded the best car in the premium category at the SA Car of the Year awards on Wednesday.