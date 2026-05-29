African hospitality for an event to remember 

The Inaugural Ambassadors Forum, an exclusive diplomatic gathering was hosted at The Palace of the Lost City in Sun City, North West. photo: Marion Smith

Diplomacy, international collaboration, tourism and cultural engagement took centre stage at the inaugural Ambassadors Forum, an exclusive diplomatic gathering hosted at The Palace of the Lost City at Sun City in North West.

The prestigious event brought together ambassadors, diplomatic spouses and distinguished guests from across the globe for a weekend dedicated to strengthening international partnerships, celebrating cultural exchange and advancing meaningful dialogue on social development and tourism in South Africa.

The guests: Ten ambassadors and their spouses, representing Romania, Serbia, Greece, Côte d’Ivoire, Colombia, Finland, Brazil, Paraguay, Cuba and Ecuador, attended the forum.

Ten ambassadors and their spouses, representing Romania, Serbia, Greece, Côte d’Ivoire, Colombia, Finland, Brazil, Paraguay, Cuba and Ecuador, attended the forum, creating an atmosphere of international exchange and camaraderie.

The event carried the theme “Advancing Social Development Through Diplomatic Partnership”, reflecting the growing importance of collaboration between nations and communities.

The celebrations unfolded in memorable fashion at Letsatsing Boma, where guests were treated to a gala dinner and cultural experiences beneath the African sky. Photo: Marion Smith

The celebrations unfolded in memorable fashion at Letsatsing Boma, where guests were treated to a gala dinner beneath the African sky. Traditional dancers welcomed attendees with energetic performances, while fires around the boma created warmth and atmosphere as evening temperatures dipped. The setting offered guests a distinctly South African experience — dinner under the stars accompanied by cultural performances and the spirit of African hospitality.

Guests were transported from The Palace to the venue aboard Mankwe GAMETRACKERS vehicles, adding a touch of safari adventure to the evening. Upon arrival, ambassadors and guests enjoyed welcome drinks before proceeding to the formal programme.

The evening was opened by programme director Stoan Seate, who welcomed guests and set the tone for an evening focused on dialogue and collaboration.

Sun City general manager Brett Hoppe welcomed attendees and spoke about the significance of hosting leaders and dignitaries at one of South Africa’s most iconic tourism destinations.

A formal welcome to the North West province followed with an address by Kgosi Motsepe, who highlighted the importance of traditional leadership structures and cultural heritage in South African society. His remarks reinforced the value of preserving local identity while embracing international cooperation.

Wendy Mosetlhi

As guests enjoyed the evening’s starter course, co-convenor Wendy Mosetlhi reflected on the journey and impact of the Ambassadors Forum.

Her remarks were followed by a presentation marking “One Year of The Diplomat Feature in the Mail & Guardian”, delivered by yours truly, who reflected on the publication’s first year and its role in providing a platform for diplomatic engagement and storytelling.

Since its launch, The Diplomat has profiled ambassadors and international relations initiatives, offering readers insight into the work of foreign missions and the people who shape global partnerships.

The anniversary celebration therefore represented not only a milestone for the publication but also recognition of the relationships built through diplomatic storytelling.

North West Premier Lazarus Mokgosi also addressed the gathering, underscoring the province’s commitment to strengthening tourism, investment and social development opportunities through international partnerships.

The evening’s centrepiece was the Ambassadors Dialogue led by Jonathan Denga, North West provincial director of biodiversity management and conservation.

Titled “South Africa Through a Diplomatic Lens: Tourism, Culture and Social Development”, the discussion explored how diplomatic partnerships can contribute to social progress, tourism growth and cultural exchange.

The dialogue examined South Africa’s position as a destination for meaningful global engagement and considered the role of diplomacy beyond political and economic discussions. Contributions from the ambassadors of Brazil and Finland enriched the conversation, with insights focusing on international collaboration and the value of cross-cultural engagement in creating stronger communities.

The discussion highlighted how tourism and culture increasingly serve as instruments of diplomacy, creating opportunities for nations to build understanding and encourage development through people-to-people connections.

Corporate partnership also formed an important component of the evening. BMW Montana corporate sales manager Gerhardus Dreyer addressed guests and reflected on BMW’s long-standing presence in South Africa.

Beyond the company’s automotive legacy, he highlighted several community projects supported by BMW, including blanket drives and initiatives aimed at creating meaningful experiences for children undergoing cancer treatment.

His remarks reinforced the evening’s broader message that social development requires cooperation between public institutions, diplomatic communities and private sector partners.

As dessert was served, the evening moved towards its conclusion with a vote of thanks delivered by co-convenor Sipho Masebe. Moses Kotane Local Municipality mayor Nketu Nkotse then offered closing remarks, thanking ambassadors for their participation and sharing reflections on the needs and opportunities within her rural municipality.

The prestigious event was held at the Palace of the Lost City at Sun City in North West. Photos: Marion Smith

The evening concluded with return transfers to The Palace, ending a programme that successfully combined diplomacy with cultural immersion.

The experience continued the following morning with a buffet breakfast at Crystal Court at The Palace before ambassadors and their partners enjoyed a wellness experience at The Royal Spa. Spa manager Lena Manamela welcomed guests to the tranquil retreat, where lush gardens and the soothing sounds of flowing water created a serene environment before treatments began.

Luxury and hospitality remained central throughout the weekend, with BMW Montana providing a fleet of premium vehicles that transported ambassadors to and from Sun City. The collection of luxury vehicles offered guests comfort and elegance synonymous with the BMW brand.

More than a celebration of a publication anniversary, the Ambassadors Forum 2026 reflected the evolving role of diplomacy — one rooted not only in policy discussions but also in human connection, cultural understanding and shared commitment to social progress.

As The Diplomat enters its second year, the event demonstrated that diplomacy is increasingly about building bridges that extend beyond borders and into communities.