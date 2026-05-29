Responsible offshore development starts with science

Offshore oil and gas development in South Africa is governed, among others, by the National Environmental Management Act 107 of 1998, as amended in 2022, and the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act.

As geopolitical pressure exposes the fragility of global energy supply chains, the case for strengthening domestic energy security by developing South Africa’s own offshore energy resources to secure domestic supply has sharpened considerably. South Africa sits on one of the continent’s most promising, underexplored offshore basins. The country’s offshore oil and gas sector recognises the responsibility that comes with that potential.

The debate around offshore oil and gas development is not new. At its core, it is a debate about how development should proceed responsibly. Science and regulation provide a structured framework for assessing and managing offshore activity in a way that balances environmental protection with economic opportunity. It is well documented globally that responsible natural resource development can and does contribute to economic growth, generating jobs, tax revenue and long-term opportunities for coastal and inland communities alike.

We take our responsibility seriously. The offshore energy industry begins with environmental assessments and proceeds where science supports it. That is the foundation on which all activity rests.

Science first

Geoscience maps what lies beneath the ocean floor and identifies where energy resources might exist. Before any geoscience activities can occur, an independent environmental and social impact assessment (Esia) must be completed to evaluate potential effects on wildlife, marine ecosystems and any impact on human activities that depend on the resources.

In practice, this means rigorous scientific work before any activity commences. Available scientific data and historical information on the marine environment are assessed to establish baseline conditions. Marine specialists map the seabed and biodiversity surveys identify species in the area. Fishing patterns and sensitive habitats are flagged.

The baseline data shapes where activity may take place, how it must be conducted, what mitigation measures are required and whether certain activities may or may not proceed. Authorisation is granted only where risks can be effectively mitigated and responsibly managed through robust safeguards.

Exploration cannot proceed without environmental authorisation and approvals come with enforceable conditions, monitoring obligations and rehabilitation requirements. Oversight applies throughout the life cycle of a project, including after operations cease.

Seismic surveying and marine life

Seismic surveys have been conducted in South African waters and across the region for decades and they are a non-invasive data-gathering activity that is essential to characterising what lies beneath the seabed for a wide range of purposes, from oil and gas exploration to foundation planning for offshore wind and seabed mapping. The technique has been used worldwide for more than 50 years and has dramatically increased the success, efficiency and safety of subsequent operations. Only if seismic results indicate potential oil and gas is an area subject to further exploration to confirm its presence.

Seismic surveying uses sound waves to map rock formations beneath the seabed. Some marine animals respond to these sounds with short-term movements or changes in vocalisation. Research shows the effects are temporary and seismic surveys operate alongside productive fisheries in established offshore regions such as the North Sea and offshore Norway.

Decades of research have broadened our understanding of marine mammals and other species, informing how operations implement risk-based mitigation to reduce residual risks to negligible levels. In addition to mammals such as whales and dolphins, studies now assess impacts across the food chain, including commercially important species. Scientific understanding continues to evolve and operational practices are updated as new research emerges. Importantly, research distinguishes between a measurable biological response and biologically meaningful consequences such as reduced survival or reproduction.

From first activity to final output

Every phase of offshore development is governed by approved work programmes and environmental authorisations, with rehabilitation and environmental management requirements applied continuously and maintained throughout the entire process. Robust regulatory oversight is what makes responsible offshore oil and gas development possible.

Offshore development can deliver value for South Africa. Exploration and appraisal can generate early fiscal inflows through licence fees, VAT, customs duties and taxes. During construction, in addition to the above, numerous jobs and contracts with local companies can be unlocked and during operations, significant income taxes and eventual direct access to production through South Africa’s participation in projects.

For municipalities and communities along the value chain, this can mean sustained funding over decades. This is revenue that supports water infrastructure, roads, clinics and schools. Long-term, predictable income streams matter in communities where service delivery budgets are under constant pressure.

At a national level, domestic offshore production has the potential to reduce reliance on energy imports, contribute to price stability and strengthen energy resilience. It migh also allow South Africa to support regional energy systems through its existing industrial and financial capabilities.

Commitment to responsible development

South Africa’s offshore sector stands at a pivotal moment. The scientific framework is established, the regulatory system is being defined and environmental oversight is embedded at every stage.

Responsible development is not separate from environmental stewardship; it depends on it. Environmental protection and economic resilience operate in the same framework. As global energy systems face increasing strain, South Africa’s offshore resources represent a strategic opportunity. Realising it responsibly requires transparency, scientific rigour and continued oversight, standards that are embedded in how the industry operates. No society has developed to be prosperous without responsible, abundant energy.

Writers’ notes

Offshore oil and gas development in South Africa is governed, among others, by the National Environmental Management Act 107 of 1998, as amended in 2022, and the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act. These two pieces of legislation ensure exploration cannot move forward without environmental approval. Approvals come with enforceable conditions, monitoring requirements and rehabilitation obligations. The legislation is built on the principle of continuous oversight and rehabilitative interventions. They require significant and ongoing financial commitments and reporting that continue even after operations cease. As the UPRDA Regulations are being finalised, the industry is contributing to a framework that will ensure implementation reflects both environmental best practice and operational reality.

Niall Kramer is the spokesperson for the Offshore Petroleum Association of South Africa and Dr Ross Compton is the EAME consultant for EnerGeo Alliance