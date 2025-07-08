Scoring faith: Musa Mhlongo on composing for Genesis

Musa Mhlongo brings soul and suspense to Genesis with a score that elevates this gospel-fueled telenovela

Speaking to Musa Mhlongo about arts, books and music is an indulgence of note. His passion for creative expression is seen in his illustrious work as literary scholar, cultural researcher and composer. This award-winning maestro continues this creative work as one of the music composers for Mzansi Magic’s recent telenovela, Genesis.

Alongside the prolific Mojalefa Thebe, Mhlongo composed the score and original tracks for the series, which replaced My Brother’s Keeper in April. Genesis delves into the high-stakes world of gospel music where loyalty is tested and betrayal lurks around every corner. Led by veteran actors such as Baby Cele and Buyile Mdladla as owners of music label Genesis Records, the show explores family dynamics, power struggles, love and faith.

From the studio recording scenes to the title sequences at the start and end of every episode, Mhlongo was at the helm. The Mail & Guardian caught up with Mhlongo, to speak about his experience in crafting the score that complements this new telenovela exploring the South African gospel industry with flair and thrill.

M&G: You are a man of many creative abilities. Regarding your love of music, when and where did that start?

Mhlongo: ​I have one childhood memory that has stuck in my mind. We once saw a film at primary school and all I remember from the movie is a scene of a guy playing a trumpet. I think that was at the end of the film. For some reason, I felt the deep emotion of that moment. I had no idea what was going on in the story but that musical moment captured me and I think that is the seed that germinated and grew all the years, leading to the creative harvest seen today. I’ve kept the depth of that moment as reference for much of the work I do.



M&G: Right in the first scene of the first episode, we are blessed with a beautiful musical moment of the Thabethe family singing together — how did you get involved in this project and what was the brief from the producers?

Mhlongo: Indeed, the first episode gives a great introduction of this musical and deeply gifted family. I was very excited and grateful when executive producer Sinini Mati called me and briefed me about the project. It sounded huge and complex because it would have to represent the complexities of the gospel industry both in story and in the actual sound. But my heart jumped with excitement. She said I was recommended to her and they extended the invitation for me to work with Mojalefa Thebe, a fellow composer, producer that I’ve known and respected for decades.

M&G: Working on a long-form telenovela is different from composing music for the stage or radio. What were some of the challenges that you had to overcome?

Mhlongo: The biggest challenge with a telenovela is to keep the music traveling and unfolding on par with the story. The music must do justice to the effective telling of the story. It is a continuous challenge until the very last scene of the finale.



M&G: Genesis has a roster of heavyweight South African actors, including Gaosi Raditholo, Nay Maps and KB Motsilanyane, as the hilariously dramatic Wendy Sedibeng. What are some of your highlights working on this project?

Mhlongo: With such a formidable cast of gifted artists, an excellent crew and astute artistic leaders, my highlight is experiencing the confidence we all have in each other’s skills. You are surrounded by great talent and that motivates you to keep pursuing to be your best at your part of the great collective work.



M&G: The telenovela has a character named Ishmael, played by Craig Nobela, who started busking on the streets and now has been signed by Genesis Records. In your view as a musician how important is support structure in grooming young talent?

Mhlongo: The representation of our society and its challenges, as well as its opportunities, is at the core of a project like Genesis. It is indeed a fictional project but it seeks to realistically portray society. Support from society and the industry is therefore, one of the underlying themes in the storyline. We get to see how this complex music industry functions and how it handles loyalty, support and the pursuit of big dreams.

M&G: Some parts of the show somewhat pay homage to the late Sfiso Ncwane. Who are some of the South African gospel artists who have influenced your work in general as a music composer

Mhlongo: Indeed, the late Ncwane is referenced, as are other great contributors who are yet to come up in the course of the series. As for my own influence, instead of particular names I rather say that I draw great inspiration from good-quality music and excellent musicianship. Of course, each age of artistic output has certain leaders and game changers that represent that epoch — and this country is blessed with so many of them. The late great Sihle Kunene was my first direct influence and mentor in songwriting and producing. I have feasted on scores of others since then until today, with a mention of the likes of Bheka Mthethwa, Oupa Sithela, Nomfundo Xaluva and many others.

M&G: Last, you are also an author, with a debut novel Goodbye from our Worlds published in 2022, how are you able to balance the creative energy between literature, music and performing arts?

Mhlongo: I have always found myself working in ways that pull both my creative strands of sounds and words. I therefore find that as long as I am artistically sincere in my creative work, the balance is not a challenge at all. Instead, the occasional swings between words and sounds actually help enhance and broaden my artistic imagination.

Catch Genesis on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) weekdays at 7.30pm and also on DStv Catch Up.