Zanzibar’s elections need robust regional and international observer missions

In past elections results were tampered with and reversed, ballot boxes were seized and results cancelled in key constituencies

In October, we will go to the polls to decide not only our next president but also what sort of democracy we want to have in Zanzibar. It is now clear that robust regional and international observation of our electoral process is essential to secure a fair election in October, safeguarding peace, legitimacy and the rule of law.

Since the reintroduction of multiparty politics in 1992, elections in Zanzibar have repeatedly fallen short of the benchmarks for credibility and inclusiveness. In our first multiparty vote in 1995, presidential election results were tampered with and reversed to hand over power to the incumbent who had lost. In 2000, the forced seizure of ballot boxes and the cancellation of results in 16 key constituencies fuelled mistrust and post-election violence. In 2015, the Zanzibar Electoral Commission abruptly annulled the result of a closely fought election, which led to a boycott by the opposition of an electoral rerun in 2016 and further eroded confidence in our institutions. The last election, held on 28 October 2020, saw more of the same.

I was arrested and beaten in 2020 when I sought, together with other ACT Wazalendo leaders, to highlight and expose the illegal activity that was rigging our election in 2020. Observers and independent analysts documented widespread issues: opposition agents and candidates were barred from polling stations, result tallies were manipulated, and state security forces, alongside a government-aligned militia, patrolled the streets, beating and harassing residents, firing teargas, and killing at least 21 civilians.

In the days following the election, authorities launched a broad crackdown on dissent, arresting more opposition figures and stifling the media, casting a long shadow over the legitimacy of the result and on the democracy of Zanzibar.

In the intervening years, the government of national unity led by the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has overseen a stalled electoral reform process, and the challenges of contesting an election remain apparent. In some situations, individuals are fined for reporting cases of election fraud, and voters are prevented from registering to vote.

There are still 21,000 eligible voters who have had their access to Zanzibar identity cards — which are essential for voting — restricted. We still need to remove ghost voters from the voter registry, improve transparency in the electoral commission and abolish the two-day voting process that enables rigging and was the source of the killings of innocent citizens in the 2020 elections.

Since his nomination as ACT Wazalendo’s candidate for president, Vice-president Othman Masoud Othman has repeatedly urged the international community to stand with Zanzibaris in demanding transparency. Most recently, he has made it clear that ACT Wazalendo will contest the October polls, not to legitimise a flawed process but to push for the reforms that make elections free, fair, and inclusive.

The strength of our democracy lies at the heart of our nation’s success. Confidence in our political system has a significant impact on our service-based economy. As a result, corruption and its implications extend to the core of our country’s development and the standard of living of its people.

We believe in the power of the voters’ mandate to determine the government of the day, and it remains clear that the people want their voices to be heard, despite efforts to the contrary.

International election observers play a crucial role in accurately reporting the situation as it is and ensuring that their vote is not compromised.

During a recent visit to the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada, Othman met the diaspora and development partners, including the Commonwealth, the UK foreign office, Chatham House and the US state department. He emphasised to our partners the importance of observation missions, and the vice-president has been given assurances that the dialogue will continue upon his return to Zanzibar.

Across East Africa, the promise of democratic transition is moving in a dangerous direction. In Burundi’s 2020 elections, suppression of the opposition led to the exile of prominent leaders and ongoing human rights abuses. In Uganda, the steady erosion of term limits and aggressive crackdowns on dissent have eroded trust. Ethiopia’s postponement of its 2020 vote amid security concerns has gone a long way in raising fears that a lack of electoral accountability will fuel armed conflict. On Tanzania’s mainland, local elections have been marred by intimidation and the suppression of independent media.

Weak oversight and restricted observation have emboldened those who believe they can win power unfairly. Unchecked, these practices, which compromise democracy, will spill over borders, undermining regional cooperation and threatening international trade. When citizens witness ballots being manipulated or polling agents being sidelined, it discourages participation and the result is not just contested elections but economic stagnation, fractured electorates, and continual violence.

Now more than ever, Zanzibar must reject this trajectory. By inviting leading regional bodies, including the African Union, the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community, alongside international partners such as the Commonwealth, the European Union, the Carter Centre and the United Nations, we can ensure that the highest standards are met in our elections.

A robust mission involving regional and international partners with access at every stage, from campaign rallies and voter registration to polling stations and tally centres, will deter the malpractices which threaten our democracy, and provide impartial recommendations that strengthen it.

For Zanzibar, a free and fair election is more than an exercise in casting ballots; it is a statement of our collective will to choose accountability, transparency, and credible elections to benefit the people of Zanzibar. A robust observation mission will enable future generations to look back on the 2025 election not as another chapter of frustration but instead as a turning point toward democratic commitment and enduring stability.

Ismail Jussa is the vice-chairperson (Zanzibar) of ACT Wazalendo.