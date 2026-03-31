University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor placed on precautionary suspension pending disciplinary process

University of Fort Hare insiders said the “knives have been out” for Professor Sakhela Buhlungu since his efforts to clean up the university have led to several investigations by the Special Investigating Unit.

The University of Fort Hare (UFH) council has placed vice-chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu on precautionary suspension with full pay, pending the outcome of a disciplinary process arising from the findings of a forensic investigation.

In a letter dated 31 March 2026, signed by Dr Siyanda Makaula, the chairperson of the UFH council, Buhlungu was informed that the council had considered his written representations, the forensic investigation report and “all relevant circumstances” before reaching its decision.

The context behind the matter relates to the appointment of senior executives without it being ratified by the senate and council. When the oversight was discovered, Buhlungu alerted the council to the missteps and sought to rectify it.

But the council allegedly ignored the findings in the report into the matter, which found no wrongdoing and went ahead with the suspension.

University insiders said the “knives have been out” for Buhlungu since his efforts to clean up the university have led to several investigations by the Special Investigating Unit.

According to the letter, the suspension follows serious allegations, including findings of irregularities in the appointment processes of two executive directors. The council has resolved to institute formal disciplinary proceedings against the vice-chancellor.

The decision was taken under the university’s employee relations policy, which allows for precautionary suspension where an employee’s continued presence might jeopardise investigations, pose risks to governance processes or create the potential for interference with witnesses, documentation or evidence.

The council stated that it was of the view that Buhlungu’s continued presence in office could reasonably give rise to risks of interference with potential witnesses or institutional records and that the nature of the allegations implicates senior management decision-making and oversight structures at the university.

The suspension, which takes immediate effect, is described as a holding measure and does not constitute a disciplinary sanction. It will remain in force until the conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings, unless lifted earlier by the council.

During the suspension period, Buhlungu is required to refrain from entering university premises without prior written approval, avoid contact with staff, students, service providers or stakeholders on matters related to the investigation and make available any university property or documents required for the disciplinary process.

He remains obligated to attend the disciplinary hearing once formally convened. The council indicated that formal notice of the disciplinary hearing, including the charges and logistical details, would be issued separately in line with university policy. Buhlungu’s employment contract remains in force during the suspension.

The letter was also copied to Dr Yoliswa Mancotywa, the deputy chairperson of the UFH council. On 20 March, the chair issued a council statement regarding the forensic investigation into the appointment of two executive directors at the University of Fort Hare.

The statement said that after the conclusion of a forensic investigation into alleged irregularities pertaining to the appointment process of two executive directors, council convened a special meeting on 19 March 2026. The council duly considered the findings and recommendations contained in the report.

The investigation has determined that four senior management employees, through their involvement in various capacities, failed to comply with requirements of Section 19.1 of the university statute, in that council approval was not obtained when the appointments of the executive director: infrastructure and technology as well as the executive director: people management and engagement, were made.

In light of the findings, the council has unanimously resolved that appropriate disciplinary action be imposed against the implicated employees.

In accordance with Section 10.1 of the UFH employee relations and procedures, “Where the policies, norms, values, standards and principles of the University of Fort Hare have been violated the university has the right, through the disciplinary procedure, to apply appropriate corrective action in a fair manner”.

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