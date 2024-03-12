WATCH LIVE | Charting the future in 2024’s landmark elections

The empty Onkgopotse Tiro Hall at the University of Limpopo. Taken 11 March 2024 before the M&G Election Town Hall. Pic by Scott Peter Smith

The Mail & Guardian, in partnership with the University of Limpopo, will host an election town hall meeting on 12 March, at 5pm for 5.30pm. Register here to attend.

Politicians, academics, representatives of civil society and the business world will participate in the debate to be held at the university’s Onkgopotse Tiro Hall, University of Limpopo, Polokwane. The purpose of the event is to unpack the issues of the last 30 years and to focus on key challenges going into the 2024 national elections and beyond.

On 29 May 2024 South Africans will go to the polls in what is arguably the most important — and heavily contested — national and provincial elections since the transition to democracy in 1994.

For the first time since then the possibility of a post-election coalition government is a real one, while changes to the electoral system and the large number of new parties makes the poll all the more significant.

Voters have an opportunity to shape the country’s future and alter the political landscape in an election expected to be dominated by how to tackle economic growth, job creation, social inequality and crime.

The forum will provide a unique and timely window on the key issues going into the election and the future of the country going into its fourth decade of freedom and democracy.

The audience will comprise members of the local community, students, the business world and other sectors of society.

“The University of Limpopo subscribes to principles of freedom of thought and open debate to foster a culture of tolerance in nation building,” says Professor Mahlo Mokgalong, UL Vice-Chancellor and Principal.