ANC tells electoral court it is not targeting MK party

FROM THE ARCHIVES | THIS WEEK 30 YEARS AGO

THEN AND NOW | uMkhonto weSizwe

Tracing the journey from the frontline in the struggle for democracy to the political arena today, uMkhonto weSizwe’s evolution encapsulates a profound chapter in South Africa’s history. Once the ANC’s military wing, its recent legal entanglements and political aspirations in 2024 underline the enduring legacy and complexities of the liberation struggle. This narrative showcases a transition filled with legal challenges and political manoeuvres, reflecting on how the past’s heroes navigate the present’s political landscape, aiming to maintain their relevance and influence amidst South Africa’s evolving 30-year democracy.

Delving into our archives, we uncover the nuanced history between uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) and the ANC, revealing a sometimes troubled partnership. Thirty years ago, internal dissensions highlighted the struggles within the liberation movement, even as MK cadres demanded recognition and support. Fast forward to twenty years ago, these freedom fighters, while no longer in the same struggle, felt discarded and left out of what many considered at that time to still be a new dawn despite their essential role in its rising.

25 May 1990. When Chris Hani was leader of uMkhonto weSizwe and they had talks of the possibility of a ceasefire and merging with the South African Defence Force. Read the story

However, by the early 2000s both MK and SADF members say they have been discarded by their former organisations, and members of both who attempted integration into the new South African National Defence Force detail their difficulties and frustrations with the process. MK respondents emphasise their distance from the ANC but also their ongoing and paradoxical loyalty to the organisation.

One former MK member says: “The disparities that exist now are not only between ourselves and our white counterparts but our comrades as well, that have become, overnight, bourgeoisie and they are driving flashy cars and sleeping in very expensive hotels; they fly over our heads.”

Read these stories for a closer look to understand today.

4 April 2003. The Forgotten Soldiers

23 December 2011.‘Failed promises steal the glitter from MK’s golden jubilee’

26 August 2016. Tales from the armed struggle: There were heroes in MK but villains, too

8 June 2021. ANC disbands the MK Military Veterans Association

Vote 2024

Ahead of the national elections, the glaring dissatisfaction with municipal performance reveals deep-seated governance challenges across South Africa. Consistently we see a critical need for robust planning, monitoring, and evaluation within municipalities. We aren’t happy and we want our elected officials to do better.

Read: ‘How to boost municipal performance’