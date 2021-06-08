 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

ANC disbands the MK Military Veterans Association

The ANC national working committee (NWC) has confirmed the disbandment of the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) and has thrown its support behind a process of amalgamating it with the rival MK National Council (MKNC). (Photo by Alon Skuy/The Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
0

The ANC national working committee (NWC) has confirmed the disbandment of the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) and has thrown its support behind a process of amalgamating it with the rival MK National Council (MKNC).

The NWC wants efforts to hold a unity conference of both structures, which are split along factional lines, to be stepped up and confirmed the members of the team of military veterans and retired generals who had been suggested by the party’s top officials to oversee the process.

ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte announced the decision on Tuesday 8 June at a media briefing about the outcome of the previous day’s NWC meeting, at which she called on members of both structures to “conduct themselves with discipline” and to implement the decisions of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) and NWC.

She said the party officials would meet with both structures “as soon as possible’’ to take the unity process forward.

Duarte said the NWC — which had condemned attacks on her for implementing its decisions — had been “unambiguous” in its support for the provisions of the constitution, which stated that the South African National Defence Force was the “only lawful military force in the Republic.”

The MKVMA has been mobilised by its leadership in support of former president Jacob Zuma — holding a vigil outside his Nkandla home in response to rumours that he is to be arrested for contempt of court — and in defence of suspended secretary general Ace Magashule.

This had sparked the decision to disband the structure, along with rival MKNC, which had been mobilised in support of President Cyril Rampahosa’s faction in the ANC.

She said the NWC urged the government to expedite the process led by Deputy President David Mabuza to ensure that the military veterans’ economic situation was addressed and that they accessed state benefits.

At the same media briefing, Duarte also said the NWC had welcomed the decision by Health Minister Zweli Mhize to subject himself to the party’s integrity commission over allegations of corruption in the R150-million Covid-19 communications contract awarded to Digital Vibes, a company linked to Tahera Mather, the spokesperson for Mkhize’s 2017 ANC presidential campaign.

The NWC had, she said, rejected any insinuation that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and other state agencies were being deployed against Ramaphosa’s rivals.

“Investigations by the SIU are initiated at the request of government departments, or other state institutions. They are formally proclaimed by the president once due legal processes have been followed,” Duarte said.

“The NWC welcomed the efforts by the ANC-led government to strengthen law enforcement agencies to allow for swifter identification and prosecution of corruption and fraud and the assurance that there will be no political interference whatsoever in the work of these agencies,” Duarte said.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Sisulu’s multimillion-rand housing ‘corruption’ headache in the Eastern Cape

National treasury and SIU flag gross misconduct in minister’s department with no heads rolling as millions keep disappearing
khaya koko
Environment

West Rand: ‘These mine dumps are destroying us’

Mining areas on the West Rand are ecologically dead because of poor rehabilitation
sheree bega

More top stories

Politics

ANC disbands the MK Military Veterans Association

The SANDF is the only legitimate military force allowed to operate in the country, says Jessie Duarte
Paddy Harper
Politics

Ramaphosa places Mkhize on special leave

The president has placed the embattled health minister on special leave, with Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane appointed to act in the post
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

Gwede Mantashe in integrity commission’s radar

The ANC’s integrity body’s chairperson, George Mashaba, said that the elders would discuss summoning the ANC chair over allegations of corruption
Lizeka Tandwa
Coronavirus

Blinded by the glow of the ‘First World’ gaze

The government’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan blatantly ignores the realities of life for the majority of South Africans. Sadly, this lack of insight and sense was to be expected
steven friedman
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×