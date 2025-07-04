Farewell letter from the Ambassador of Lebanon to the Republic of South Africa

Ambassador of Lebanon to South Africa Kabalan friangieh

To South African Authorities , friends and the Lebanese communities,

As my tenure as Ambassador of Lebanon to the Republic of South Africa comes to an end, I find myself reflecting with deep appreciation on the years I have spent in this beautiful country. It has been a profound honor and privilege to represent my nation in South Africa, and to engage with such a diverse and generous people.

To the South African government and institutions, I extend my heartfelt gratitude for the continuous cooperation, openness, and respect with which I have been received. The relationship between our two countries is grounded in mutual respect, shared values, and a history of solidarity, and it is my sincere hope that these bonds will continue to grow and flourish in the years ahead.

To the Lebanese communities across Southern Africa, I wish to express my deepest admiration. Your commitment to preserving your heritage while fully contributing to Southern African societies is nothing short of inspiring. You have been exemplary ambassadors of Lebanon, upholding our cultural richness, entrepreneurial spirit, and deep rooted sense of family and community. I am proud to have walked alongside you in times of celebration and challenge alike.

During my mission, I have witnessed the strength of bilateral ties, the warmth of our people to people connections, and the potential for even greater collaboration in trade, education, science, culture, and development. I leave with the confidence that these relationships will continue to strengthen under the guidance of my successor and with your ongoing support.

As I take my leave, I carry with me cherished memories, enduring friendships, and a profound sense of gratitude. South Africa will always hold a special place in my heart.