Politics

Zuma’s last legal stand is still politics

Court of public opinion: The growing number of supporters of the former president outside court, such as this military veterans’ association member, could be a sign his strategy is working. Photo: Phill Magakoe/AFP
0

NEWS ANALYSIS

Jacob Zuma’s latest bid to have the arms deal charges against him thrown out of court could falter at the first, technical hurdle but he faces several in a strategy that owes more to politics than law.

Emsie Ferreira

Politics

Zuma’s last legal stand is still politics

Impugned prosecutor Billy Downer argues that even if the court agreed he was biased and removed him, this would still not spell an acquittal for Jacob Zuma
emsie ferreira
Politics

Selecting ANC councillor before addressing interim body a recipe for...

Branch leaders in the Lower South Coast region have told the party that the regional task team has outstayed its term
Lizeka Tandwa

Thought Leader

SCREEN GRAB: Funny, not funny

HBO's Fake Famous is a humorous dive into the Instagram racket, but it misses the painful collateral damage of the influencer economy
carlos amato
Education

SAHRC hearings: The lies and incompetence behind bullying and crimes...

Some principals do not have the skills to compile bullying reports; others fear being victimised. This has led to children battling the scourge alone
Bongekile Macupe
National

The gold miners’ widows tell of daily battles for survival

Families will never forget how iphika took their fathers, brothers, husbands and breadwinners after they spent the best years of their lives digging up gold in the mines
Lucas Ledwaba
National

JSC to continue deliberations on Hlophe’s fate next month

The Judicial Service Commission did not near finality on the matter on Friday and the matter was postponed to the next available date
emsie ferreira
