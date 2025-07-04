Dutch embassy hosts Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Netherlands training camp

The Embassy of the Netherlands in South Africa rolled out the red carpet for Kaizer Chiefs as the iconic football club prepares for an ambitious pre-season training camp in the Netherlands. Ambassador Joanne Doornewaard hosted an intimate gathering to wish the team well ahead of their departure for what promises to be an intensive preparation period.

Several key players attended the embassy event, representing the squad that will make the journey to Europe:

Brendon Peterson – Goalkeeper and Captain

– Goalkeeper and Captain Given Msimango – Defender

– Defender Bruce Bvuma – Goalkeeper

– Goalkeeper Rushwin Dortley – Defender

– Defender Bradley Cross – Defender



Kaizer Chiefs will conduct their comprehensive 2025 pre-season training camp in the Netherlands, marking a significant investment in the team’s preparation for the upcoming season. The squad is scheduled to arrive on July 4 and will remain in the country until July 19, establishing their base in Apeldoorn, a strategic location approximately 80 kilometers from Amsterdam.

The training camp represents more than just fitness preparation—it offers Amakhosi the opportunity to test themselves against high-caliber European opposition. The club has arranged five friendly matches against top-tier Dutch sides from both the Eredivisie and Eerste Divisie leagues.

Four of the five scheduled matches will be open to the public, providing fans with the opportunity to witness Kaizer Chiefs compete against established European clubs. One match will be conducted behind closed doors, likely focusing on specific tactical preparations away from public scrutiny.

This Netherlands training camp represents Kaizer Chiefs’ commitment to elevating their competitive standards and providing players with valuable international exposure. The initiative demonstrates the club’s strategic approach to pre-season preparation, utilizing European football infrastructure and competition to enhance squad readiness.

The embassy’s hosting of the team underscores the positive diplomatic and sporting relationships between South Africa and the Netherlands, with football serving as a bridge between the two nations’ sporting communities.