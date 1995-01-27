National election debate at Fort Hare | Navigating South Africa’s political crossroads

South Africans will once again go to the polls on 29 May in what is believed by many to be the most significant election since the first democratic elections held in 1994. As the country stands at a critical juncture, the Mail & Guardian, in partnership with the University of Fort Hare, is hosting a must-watch election debate to navigate the political, economic, and ethical crossroads facing the nation.

Scheduled for 17 April 2024 at the University of Fort Hare, this Town Hall debate will feature senior leaders from the country’s largest parties, making it a pivotal event in the lead-up to the elections.

Panellists include:

– ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile

– Economic Freedom Fighters Deputy President Floyd Shivambu

– Democratic Alliance Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube

– Inkatha Freedom Party Deputy President Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi

– ActionSA Eastern Cape Premier Candidate Athol Trollip

Back to the future as parties talk government of national unity

Recent comments by Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen that the door was not closed to a potential governance arrangement with the ANC have sparked speculation about the creation of a government of national unity (GNU) after the 29 May elections.

The DA was at the forefront of creating the opposition Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, a pre-election coalition agreement aimed at dislodging the ANC, but Steenhuisen’s comments appear to indicate a realisation that they may not achieve their objective.

The ANC’s electoral losses are likely to rob it of its majority nationally, and past experience of attempting to manage coalitions made up of large numbers of small parties at the local government level — and with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) — may nudge it in the direction of convening a government of national unity instead with the DA.

Nelson Mandela formed a government of national unity after the 1994 elections involving the National Party (NP) and the IFP, both of which had reached the threshold of 10% of the vote. The agreement allowing for this was reached during the negotiations at the Conference for Democratic South Africa and was contained in clause 88 of the Interim Constitution agreed upon in 1993.

The government of national unity was responsible for overseeing the transition to democracy, the establishment of integrated institutions of the new state and the implementation of the Reconstruction and Development Programme aimed at uplifting black South Africans and ending spatial apartheid.

It was also responsible for the creation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), which held hearings into human rights violations during the anti-apartheid struggle.

