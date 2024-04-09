Decisive Election Debate at Fort Hare: Navigating South Africa’s political crossroads

South Africans will once again go to the polls on 29 May in what is believed by many to be the most significant election since the first democratic elections held in 1994. As the country stands at a critical juncture, the Mail & Guardian, in partnership with the University of Fort Hare, is hosting a must-watch election debate to navigate the political, economic, and ethical crossroads facing the nation.

REGISTER FOR THE EVENT

Scheduled for 17 April 2024 at the University of Fort Hare, this Town Hall debate will feature senior leaders from the country’s largest parties, making it a pivotal event in the lead-up to the elections.

Panellists include:

ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile ,

, Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shivambu ,

, Democratic Alliance Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube ,

, Inkatha Freedom Party Deputy President Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi and,

and, ActionSA Eastern Cape Premier Candidate Athol Trollip

The University of Fort Hare, once a beacon of African leadership and scholarship, serves as the perfect backdrop for this critical dialogue. Following the success of the first Town Hall at the University of Limpopo, the Fort Hare event promises to be equally enlightening and engaging.

We invite you to be part of this crucial conversation. Share your thoughts and questions for the panellists our social media platforms.

As South Africa marks 30 years of democracy, this election debate at Fort Hare is more than just a discussion; it’s a pivotal moment for reflection, decision-making, and shaping the future of the nation.