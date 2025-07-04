Judge president’s emoji expert disputes accusers’s claims

Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge. (Nelius Rademan/ Foto24/Gallo Images)

A defence witness told a judicial tribunal on Thursday that emojis exchanged in WhatsApp messages between Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge and a junior legal professional were consistent with casual conversation, challenging claims that they were used to sexually harass her.

Information and communications technology expert Vincent Mello testified that the messages — central to a misconduct inquiry against Mbenenge — reflected standard emoji use, citing references from Unicode Consortium and Emojipedia.

His analysis countered previous expert evidence which suggested the symbols were deployed with sexualised intent.

Mello was called by Mbenenge’s legal team to analyse disputed WhatsApp messages between the judge president and legal professional Andiswa Mengo, who has accused him of sending inappropriate messages of a sexual nature over WhatsApp.

During the second sitting in May, linguistics specialist Zakeera Docrat testified that emojis had been used for non-standard purposes to depict sexual acts and as a means to sexually harass.

Mello told the tribunal that his interpretation revealed the contrary and said his findings relied on the Unicode Consortium standards and Emojipedia, an online reference site that catalogues emoji definitions. His testimony suggested that the tone of the conversation was casual and mutually light-hearted, inconsistent with allegations of unwanted sexual advances.

This contrasts with Mengo’s own testimony, in which she described persistent late-night messages, requests for photos and a sense of pressure due to Mbenenge’s powerful position. She said his messages were unwanted and inappropriate but she felt unable to challenge him.

Under cross-examination by Mbenenge’s counsel, Griffiths Madonsela, Mello said that in his analysis of the WhatsApp exchanges, he counted 189 emoji used — 97 by Mbenenge and 69 by Mengo.

He told the tribunal that the “rolling on the floor laughing” emoji was used 27 times by Mbenenge and 28 times by Mengo. The “see-no-evil monkey” emoji was used 24 times by Mbenenge and 20 times by Mengo. The “winking face” was used twice by Mbenenge and once by Mengo.

Other emojis in the messages included the “thinking face” and “face with tongue” — both used by Mbenenge — and the “flushed face” and “squinting face with tongue” used by Mengo.

Mello interpreted these emojis as casual and in line with standard use.

He also noted the use of the “peach” and “eggplant” emojis — widely regarded as suggestive symbols for buttocks and male genitalia, respectively — while notable, could not be attributed any specific intent.

Mello further testified that a portion of the WhatsApp messages exchanged between the two — from 22 June to 8 July 2021 — was missing from the record, making the communication incomplete.

He suggested that the missing messages raised questions about the integrity of the evidence.

The WhatsApp messages have been a central feature in the case, which has grappled with interpreting the tone and content of the digital exchanges between Mbenenge and Mengo.

In May, digital forensic analyst François Muller, testified that Mengo had communicated with the judge from two different phones. He confirmed retrieving and restoring data from both devices, which formed the basis of the messages under scrutiny.

However, Mello told the tribunal that he had only examined data extracted from one of the phones — the one provided to him by Mbenenge’s legal team — and not the full set of data Muller had reviewed.

This drew criticism from evidence leader Salome Scheepers, who questioned whether Mello’s opinion was informed by a complete dataset.

Scheepers also challenged Mello’s qualifications, arguing that he lacked the forensic and linguistic expertise necessary to interpret digital evidence, specifically the contextual nuances of emoji use.

In May, Docrat warned that emojis were not neutral symbols and could vary in meaning depending on the recipient’s interpretation, the platform and the interpersonal history between the communicators.

Scheepers drew on Docrat’s earlier testimony to argue that Mello’s approach — which focused on Unicode definitions — was too narrow.

She pressed Mello on the variability of emoji meanings across different devices and social contexts, noting that the same emoji could convey different messages, depending on the relationship between the users.

Scheepers further said some emojis, such as the “see-no-evil monkey”, could be interpreted flirtatiously — an interpretation not captured by standard references nor by Mello’s interpretation.

Mello maintained that his role was technical and not interpretive. He also cast doubt on the authenticity of certain images included in Mengo’s complaint. According to him, the photos she claimed were sent by Mbenenge did not match WhatsApp’s metadata structure.

The tribunal has also heard arguments about CCTV footage allegedly missing from the court building on the date Mengo said she was harassed.

Scheepers confirmed during cross-examination in May that some footage from the relevant day was no longer available, despite requests from the tribunal. The lack of CCTV evidence has further complicated the tribunal’s efforts to establish a definitive timeline of events.

Mengo, who testified earlier in the year, maintained that Mbenenge made sexual advances, sent inappropriate messages and exposed himself to her at the Mthatha high court buildings. Her testimony was supported by screenshots and messages, although she admitted under cross-examination that some conversations had continued beyond the alleged incidents.

The defence has argued that Mengo’s continued engagement with the judge — with light-hearted emojis and informal language — contradicts her claims of persistent harassment. The defence said Mengo had reciprocated with messages that reflected a cordial relationship.

Strengthening the defence’s case, Mbenenge’s witness, former secretary Zintle Nkqayi, testified that the judge was not at work at the time Mengo alleges he exposed himself to her. Nkqayi said Mbenenge had gone to the bank and she had subsequently accompanied him to a lecture and to court.

The tribunal is expected to conclude on 11 July, before which Mbenenge will take the witness stand.