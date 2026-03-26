Why treating chronic skin conditions requires both science and accessibility

For more than 150 years, Cuticura has built its reputation on providing effective solutions for problematic skin. But in a world where consumers are increasingly informed and health-conscious, heritage alone is no longer sufficient. Relevance today is defined by how well a brand responds to real, ongoing skin concerns, particularly those that affect daily comfort, confidence, and quality of life.

Among these concerns, eczema and psoriasis remain some of the most complex and persistent.

Living with compromised skin

Unlike occasional dryness, eczema and psoriasis are chronic conditions that require consistent, targeted care. They are often characterised by inflammation, irritation, intense dryness, and visible scaling, all of which can significantly impact daily comfort and self-confidence.

For those living with these conditions, skincare is not cosmetic, it is functional. Managing flare-ups, reducing irritation, and maintaining comfort becomes part of a daily routine rather than an occasional intervention. In many cases, the effectiveness of a product is measured not by how it feels in the moment, but by how reliably it supports the skin over time.

At the same time, consumers are becoming more informed about ingredient efficacy. There is a growing awareness of what works, what delivers results, and what is worth investing in when it comes to long-term skin management.

The cost barrier

Despite this growing awareness, effective treatment options are often priced at a premium. Many products aligned with dermatological care are positioned as specialist solutions, making them inaccessible for consistent, everyday use.

This creates a clear disconnect. Those who require reliable, high-performance skincare are often those least able to sustain premium pricing over time.

In South Africa’s current economic climate, this gap is particularly significant. The need is not simply for innovation, but for accessible treatment solutions that can be used consistently without placing strain on household budgets.

A pharmacist-led response

This is where Cuticura’s DermaCare Repair Cream enters the conversation.

Formulated by pharmacists, the product is designed to support skin prone to eczema and psoriasis through targeted, clinically recognised ingredients. It reflects a shift towards treatment-led skincare that prioritises both efficacy and accessibility.

Rather than offering temporary relief, the focus is on supporting the skin’s natural function, improving hydration, and helping to restore long-term comfort.

The role of urea

At the centre of the formulation is 10% urea, a widely recognised ingredient in dermatology.

Urea helps draw moisture into the skin, improving hydration levels while supporting gentle exfoliation by softening hardened, dry patches. This dual action is particularly beneficial for eczema and psoriasis-prone skin, where dryness and scaling are key concerns.

By improving moisture retention and smoothing rough areas, urea helps restore a level of comfort that standard moisturisers often cannot provide. Over time, this contributes to healthier-looking skin that feels more manageable on a daily basis.

Beyond the surface

Accessible treatment for chronic skin conditions reflects a broader shift in skincare, one that speaks to equity in personal care. The ability to manage discomfort, irritation, and inflammation should not be limited to those who can afford specialist or imported products.

As consumers become more informed, expectations are changing. There is increasing demand for products that combine clinically relevant ingredients with realistic price points, allowing for consistent use without compromise.

Heritage meets modern need

Cuticura’s long-standing presence provides a strong foundation of trust, particularly through its medicated ointment, which has been a staple in many households for generations.

However, trust alone does not ensure continued relevance. It must be supported by an understanding of how consumer needs are evolving.

With DermaCare Repair, Cuticura demonstrates this understanding by offering a solution that is both grounded in science and aligned with everyday realities.

A more inclusive approach

As awareness of chronic skin conditions continues to grow, so too does the need for accessible, effective solutions.

DermaCare Repair represents a more inclusive approach to skincare, one that prioritises both performance and practicality.

For a brand with over a century of experience in treating problematic skin, this is not a departure from its roots, but a continuation of its purpose: providing reliable care where it is needed most.