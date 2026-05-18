Mazda 3: tried and tested

The new Mazda 3 is a driver’s car that offers old-fashioned reassurance

The new Mazda 3 has been around for a while and has undoubtedly come a long way. It comes as no surprise that the brand has become associated with comfort, efficiency and reliability. The new Mazda 3 does not disappoint in living up to that reputation, proving itself in my drives along Cape Town’s meandering and picturesque routes.

Mazda has resisted the industry’s obsession with constant reinvention, choosing instead to refine what works. The result is a car that feels considered, offering old-fashioned reassurance.

In recent years, Mazda has become known for its aesthetically pleasing designs; a departure from its past. The sedan is elegant, almost conservative but the hatchback carries a more creative personality. It has curves in the right places and feels appropriately sculptured.

It might not be universally loved — there are complaints about rear visibility being compromised — but I experienced no issue with visibility. That seems almost beside the point. This is a car that prioritises elegance and efficiency.

Inside, the Mazda 3 continues to impress. The cabin feels rich, without forced extravagance and the controls are easy to find, unlike so many new brands on the market.

There’s a sense of calm here that’s increasingly rare, without the over-stimulating screens that are difficult to navigate. Just a quiet, deliberate focus on the driver.

The Mazda3 has an all-new 8.8-inch infotainment screen supporting MZD Connect, which comes standard on all models. The base models feature an all-new eight-speaker sound system that uses a three-way layout with mid-bass drivers moved from the doors to the panel area for improved sound quality and bass response. The Individual model is equipped with the top-tier Bose premium sound system.

A new leather-wrapped steering wheel featuring illuminated controls and switches exudes luxury. Standard features include Bluetooth phone and audio pairing, remote keyless entry, push-button ignition, auto door lock, auto headlights and wipers, electronic parking brake, new knee airbags and two USB audio inputs. This elevates the Mazda3 to premium status.

And that’s really where the Mazda 3 distinguishes itself. It is, above all, a driver’s car. The steering is as precise as one would expect and the ride is composed and comfortable.

The naturally aspirated engine feels smooth and predictable, while the turbocharged version adds a layer of effortless urgency that never tips into aggression. Under the bonnet, power ranges from 88kW for the Mazda3 hatch 1.5 Dynamic and goes up to 114kW for the Mazda3 hatch 2.0 Astina.

The dual-engine strategy allows the car to cater to both everyday commuters and those seeking more spirited performance. The turbo variant, in particular, is among the quickest in its class, capable of accelerating from 0km/h to 100 km/h in under six seconds.

However, it should be noted that the Mazda prioritises refinement over outright sportiness. The driving experience is not aggressively dynamic, which might disappoint drivers expecting hot-hatch levels of excitement.

There’s also something faintly nostalgic about the availability of a manual transmission. Not because it transforms the car into something it isn’t but because it acknowledges a shrinking group of drivers who want that tactile connection. In this context, it’s less about speed and more about involvement.

The rear seats on the hatchback are a little tight but manageable. You get the design benefit though.

When it comes to electrification, Mazda will need to catch up. I’m hoping we see more hybrid and electric versions in the near term. I’m sure the Mazda 3 will pivot from its more traditional philosophy soon.

What makes the Mazda 3 compelling is that it offers something less easily quantified. A sense of cohesion, a feeling that each element, from the way the door closes to the way the car settles into a corner, has been tuned with intention.

It’s a car that asks you to slow down slightly, to notice the details, to appreciate the difference between something that simply works and something that feels reassuring and rewarding. Not everyone will care about that but I’m sure most people will.

For those who believe that even an everyday car can have a point of view, the Mazda 3 continues to make a quietly persuasive case. It’s tried and tested.

Prices and fuel

1.5 Dynamic Manual: From R490 900 — 6.0L/100km

1.5 Dynamic Auto: From R507 200 — 5.9L /100km

2.0 Astina (Top Spec): From R620 400 — 6.3L/100km