Why treating dry skin is about more than moisture

Dry skin is one of the most common skin concerns, yet it is often underestimated. For many people, it is not simply a matter of discomfort; it is a persistent condition that affects how the skin functions and responds to the environment.

For more than 150 years, Cuticura has been trusted to address these everyday challenges. In today’s skincare landscape, shaped by growing ingredient awareness and performance expectations, relevance depends on meeting the need for solutions that deliver both efficacy and accessibility.

Understanding dry skin

Dry skin occurs when the skin barrier is unable to retain sufficient moisture. This leads to tightness, flaking, irritation, and increased sensitivity, symptoms that can impact not only comfort, but also how the skin responds to external stressors.

External factors such as climate, bathing habits, and environmental exposure all play a role. However, the underlying issue often comes down to barrier function, how effectively the skin can maintain hydration over time.

When this barrier is compromised, moisture escapes more easily, leaving the skin vulnerable to ongoing dryness and irritation. Addressing this requires more than surface-level hydration; it requires supporting the skin’s ability to retain moisture.

The shift to functional hydration

Consumers today are increasingly aware that not all moisturisers deliver the same results. There is growing demand for products that not only provide immediate relief, but also support long-term skin health.

This has led to a shift towards functional hydration, formulations designed to work with the skin’s natural processes, helping to restore balance rather than simply masking symptoms.

As ingredient knowledge becomes more widespread, consumers are actively seeking out products that offer measurable benefits and sustained results.

Cost versus care

Despite this shift, high-performance hydration products are often priced at a premium. This limits accessibility, particularly for consumers who require consistent, daily use to manage dry skin effectively.

In a market where affordability remains a key consideration, this creates a clear tension between cost and care. The expectation is no longer that consumers should compromise, it is that products should deliver both performance and value.

Solutions with intent

Cuticura’s DermaCare Ultra Hydrate Cream is designed to respond to this need.

Formulated by pharmacists, the cream focuses on both delivering and retaining moisture, addressing dryness at a functional level rather than simply providing temporary relief. It reflects a more considered approach to skincare, one that prioritises long-term benefit and everyday usability.

By combining targeted ingredients with accessible pricing, the product aligns with a broader shift towards practical, treatment-led solutions.

Ingredient and Technology Focus

The formulation combines hyaluronic acid and glycerine, two widely recognised humectants that draw moisture into the skin and support hydration.

Hyaluronic acid helps attract and retain water within the skin, contributing to improved hydration levels and a smoother, more comfortable skin surface. Glycerine works alongside it to reinforce the skin barrier and maintain moisture balance.

In addition, 72-hour MoistureShield™ technology helps maintain hydration over an extended period. This supports barrier function and reduces the need for frequent reapplication, making it a practical solution for everyday routines.

Beyond the surface

Accessible hydration is not a luxury, it is essential.

Well-hydrated skin is better able to perform its protective function, reducing sensitivity, improving resilience, and supporting overall skin health. When hydration is consistent, the skin is more equipped to withstand environmental stressors and maintain balance.

By offering advanced hydration at an attainable price point, Cuticura is addressing a key gap in the market, bringing effective, treatment-led skincare within reach for more consumers.

Trust in transition

Cuticura’s heritage provides a strong foundation, built over generations of consistent use. However, continued relevance depends on the ability to evolve alongside changing consumer expectations.

With DermaCare Ultra Hydrate, the brand demonstrates a clear understanding of what modern consumers expect: products that are effective, practical, and accessible.

The future of everyday care

As skincare continues to move towards treatment-led solutions, hydration remains central, not as a basic step, but as a critical component of skin health.

For a brand with a 150-year legacy, meeting this need is not just about innovation. It is about continuing to provide meaningful, everyday solutions that support healthier, more resilient skin for all.