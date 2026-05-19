Africa’s new information war: The leaked files that expose a manufactured solidarity

A cache of leaked documents has exposed a sprawling foreign influence network operating across 34 African countries, revealing how Africa’s political space is being quietly reshaped through disinformation, elite capture and engineered narratives. The revelations force a reckoning with the continent’s own vulnerabilities and with the manufactured solidarities that have seduced parts of Africa’s political class and youth.

For years, Africans have been told that the gravest threats to their democracies are internal: fragile institutions, disputed elections and the slow violence of governance failure. A recent cross-border investigation, however, has torn that narrative apart. What emerges from the leaked documents is not merely another chapter in Africa’s democratic turbulence; it is a forensic map of how foreign actors exploit the continent’s structural vulnerabilities to reshape political realities in their favour.

A consortium of investigative networks — Forbidden Stories, The Continent, All Eyes On Wagner, Dossier Centre, openDemocracy, iStories and several independent Russian-speaking journalists — examined 76 internal documents from a covert disinformation network known as “the Company”, widely referred to as Africa Politology. These documents, comprising 1 431 pages in Russian, contain strategic plans, employee biographies, operational reports, accounting records and detailed summaries of disinformation campaigns. Investigators verified them as authentic. What they reveal is a sprawling influence architecture reportedly under the control of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), spanning three continents and 34 countries, with Africa positioned as the strategic centre of operations.

This is not improvisation. It is infrastructure, and it confirms a pattern I have written about repeatedly: Africa’s geopolitical vulnerability is not an accident; it is engineered through the manipulation of narratives, the capture of political elites and the exploitation of youth disillusionment.

Following the death of Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin in August 2023, Africa Politology reportedly integrated directly into the SVR. Funding now flows through two Russian companies, Intertechtrade LLC and JSC Inter, with transfers deliberately capped to avoid detection. The leaked files identify the network’s key operatives: Sergei Vasilievich Mashkevich, the global project manager responsible for expanding operations in Africa and Latin America; Sergei Sergeevich Klyukin, who oversees political monitoring in 15 countries and manages a cadre of 34 “specialists”; Artem Vitalievich Gorniy, who runs internal operations from Russia; and Ksenia Valeryevna Soboleva, who heads the media department and purchased fake Facebook accounts while financing pro-Russian Telegram channels.

In 2024 alone, Africa Politology reportedly spent at least US$7.3 million across the continent on political interference, intelligence gathering and online manipulation campaigns designed to amplify Russian-aligned narratives. This is not the language of partnership. It is the architecture of influence.

One internal report, titled Confederation of Independence, outlines a strategic objective: to create a belt of regimes friendly to the Russian Federation. The targeted countries — Guinea, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad, Sudan, Eritrea, Somalia and Ethiopia — form a corridor stretching from the Atlantic to the Red Sea. The report frames this as a counter to a “Western-built belt of instability”, but the leaked documents show how this vision is operationalised, not through diplomacy, but through interference.

The files detail a range of political operations. Africa Politology reportedly employs 98 “counteragents”, including opposition leaders, ruling-party officials, military personnel and intelligence operatives. Before Namibia’s 2024 elections, Russian operators fabricated a letter accusing the UK of secretly financing the opposition; the disinformation reached 1.7 million people, discrediting the opposition and strengthening the ruling party. Operatives claim to have influenced the creation of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), supporting restrictions on NGOs, media and foreign military cooperation. In Libya, the stated objective was to “create chaos in the military and political situation in western Libya”. This is not ideological alignment. It is strategic disruption.

The interference extends into military affairs. The Confederation of Independence document endorses exporting “security assistance” based on the Central African Republic model, previously executed by Wagner. In Senegal, leaked plans reportedly included cultivating ties with the army, preparing a scenario for a military seizure of power, anticipating SVR support in the event of a coup and manipulating civilian demonstrations depending on the chosen scenario. This is not solidarity. It is opportunism.

A September 2024 “Work Plan” outlines future objectives: supporting the opposition strategy “Ivorians Against Ouattara’s Fourth Term” in Côte d’Ivoire, blocking the Lobito Corridor project in Angola and expanding operations into Togo and Turkey. This is a long-term, adaptive strategy — one that treats Africa not as a partner, but as a terrain.

African responses have been muted. In South Africa, leaked reports detailing cyberattacks and disinformation targeting opposition parties were raised in Parliament in March 2026, only for the deputy minister of international relations to dismiss the allegations as “farcical”. Opposition parties criticised the dismissal and called for investigations. No other African state, or the African Union, has publicly responded. The silence is not neutrality. It is vulnerability.

In my earlier work, Russia’s Mirage of Solidarity and Africa at the Crossroads, I argued that Russia’s appeal to African youth rests on a carefully curated illusion: anti-colonial rhetoric masking geopolitical ambition, symbolic gestures substituting for genuine partnership and narratives of sovereignty used to justify deeper forms of dependency. The leaked files now provide documentary evidence of that pattern. They show that what is marketed as solidarity is, in practice, a strategic project of influence, infiltration and narrative capture.

In my analysis of the Ukraine war, I argued that sovereignty is not a speech act; it is a capacity. It must be defended across territory, institutions, digital ecosystems and public imagination. The Africa Politology leaks demonstrate how sovereignty can be eroded without a single soldier crossing a border.

Africa’s youth — digitally native, politically restless and allergic to hypocrisy — remain the continent’s last firewall, but they are also the primary targets of algorithmic propaganda, meme-based mobilisation and emotional manipulation. The leaked files confirm this: youth engagement is a priority for influence operations. The battle for Africa’s future will be fought in the minds of its young people.

The Africa Politology revelations demand a continental reckoning: not a performance of outrage, not the ritualised denial that has become the reflex of too many governments, and certainly not the convenient silence that treats foreign interference as a distant rumour rather than a present danger. What these leaked documents expose is not simply the ambition of an external power, but the structural fragility of Africa’s own information ecosystems — ecosystems that can be hijacked because they have not been fortified. They reveal how easily Africa’s political space can be reshaped when leaders prioritise geopolitical theatre over institutional resilience, and when states outsource their legitimacy to narratives crafted elsewhere.

Across my work, I have argued that Africa stands at a crossroads: between agency and manipulation, sovereignty and subordination, youthful aspiration and geopolitical opportunism. The Africa Politology files make that crossroads impossible to ignore. They show that sovereignty is not defended by slogans, nor by symbolic alignments, but by the hard, unglamorous work of building institutions capable of resisting both domestic decay and external intrusion.

Africa’s youth cannot defend what leaders refuse to acknowledge. They cannot safeguard a democratic project that governments themselves treat as negotiable, and they cannot be expected to navigate a digital landscape flooded with engineered narratives without the protections that only states can provide.

The choice before Africa is stark. We can cling to the comfort of geopolitical illusions — illusions of solidarity, illusions of partnership, illusions of shared struggle — or we can confront the world as it is: a world in which every major power pursues its interests with discipline, strategy and patience. Clarity is harder than convenience, but clarity is the only path to sovereignty.

If African democracies are to survive the next decade, they must invest in media resilience, regulate political financing, strengthen digital literacy and build the civic infrastructure capable of withstanding both internal decay and external manipulation. The defence of African agency will not be won in Moscow, Washington, Paris or Beijing. It will be won in Accra, Windhoek, Dakar, Nairobi, Harare and Johannesburg — in the places where Africans insist that their political destiny is not a commodity to be traded, but a right to be protected.

The leaked files have done their part. They have illuminated the battlefield. The question now is whether Africa’s leaders will finally choose clarity over convenience.

Wellington Muzengeza is a political risk analyst and urban strategist offering incisive insight into urban planning, infrastructure, leadership succession and governance reform across Africa’s evolving post-liberation urban landscapes.