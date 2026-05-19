President Cyril Ramaphosa bestows National Orders, placing a distinct emphasis on honouring musicians

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conferred the National Orders to celebrate South Africans and distinguished international allies who have shaped the country’s arts, culture, business and community service. (GCIS)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conferred the National Orders to celebrate South Africans and distinguished international allies who have shaped the country’s arts, culture, business and community service.

On Tuesday, he bestowed the Order of Inkamaga, the Order of Baobab, the Order of Luthuli, the Order of Mapungubwe and the Order of The Companions of OR Tambo. The recipients, he said, “shall be esteemed members” of the National Orders.

“The people of South Africa salute them, celebrate them, honour them and we thank them for all that they have done to hold the image and dignity of our people and of our country high,” he said.

The president said the National Orders celebrated men and women who had lifted the country’s “greatest aspiration, to build a democratic South Africa founded on equality, justice and dignity for all”.

Most of this year’s recipients of the Order of Ikhamanga, which recognises South African citizens who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport, were musicians, including record producer Oskido (Oscar Sibonginkosi Mdlongwa) and jazz musician Jonathan Butler.

“Their activism has extended to music, to politics, to sports, to literature, to culture, to medicine, to science, to education and the advancement of human rights that we so cherish,” said Ramaphosa.

“In their many fields of endeavour, they’ve made an invaluable contribution to our national life. By honouring them today and celebrating them, we are recognising that the pillars of our democratic order are firm, they are deep and they are unshakable because of the many great South Africans who helped build our country and its stature.”

Johan “Rassie” Erasmus was awarded the Order of Ikhamaga in gold for his leadership in national and international rugby, which propelled the Springboks to repeated Rugby World Cup championships.

Ramaphosa said the art category displayed the “diversity and richness of the South African experience and the many ways in which our country is interpreted and expressed”.

The recipients of the Order of Mapungubwe for excellence and exceptional accomplishment to the benefit of South Africa and beyond included Professor Tulio de Oliveira, for his discovery of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, and Professor Salim Abdool Karim, for his research on HIV/Aids and tuberculosis.

“The achievements of all of our recipients this year speak to the country’s growing international standing as a global centre of medical and scientific best practice,” Ramaphosa said.

The Order of the Baobab recognises South African citizens who have contributed to community service, business and the economy, science, medicine and technological innovation.

Recipients included professor Kubedi Patrick Mokhobo, for his contribution to cardiology and his impact on academic and medical communities, and professor Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela, for her work on conflict resolution, social cohesion and the psychology of forgiveness.

The Order of Luthuli recognises dedication to a non-racial, non-sexist and democratic South Africa. It was awarded to Jack Simons (posthumous) for his role in the liberation struggle and Ray Alexander Simons (posthumous) for her role in building communities during apartheid.

The Order of the Companions of OR Tambo recognises eminent foreign nationals and dignitaries for the friendship they have shown South Africa and for their solidarity with the country.

“We did not win our freedom alone,” Ramaphosa said. “We were carried by a great tide of human solidarity that stretched across our continent and the entire globe.

“We owe a great debt to many national leaders, people and nations who supported us. By honouring them with the national orders, we reaffirm our commitment to peace and friendship to all nations based on shared values of equality and dignity.”

Recipients included Teresa Hillary Clarke (US), for her contribution to education, human rights and media; Pierre Magnee (the Netherlands), for supporting the liberation movement inside South Africa; Antonio da Silva Gomes Cordeiro (Mozambique) (posthumous), for supporting anti-apartheid activists; professor Cherif Keita (Mali), for preserving the legacy of Nokuthela Dube through documentary filmmaking and historical research; and Naomi Kleinfeld (the Netherlands,) for supporting the liberation movement while working in South Africa during apartheid.