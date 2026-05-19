MK Party axes Nhlamulo Ndhlela as spokesperson and MP

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party has axed Nhlamulo Ndhlela as its national spokesperson and MP with immediate effect, appointing the former editor of ‘The Star’, Sifiso Mahlangu, as his replacement. Photo: X

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) has removed Nhlamulo Ndhlela as its national spokesperson and as a member of parliament with immediate effect.

The party announced the decision on Monday during a media briefing addressed by president Jacob Zuma and secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo. The former editor of The Star, Sifiso Mahlangu, was appointed as its new national spokesperson.

“The national officials further take this opportunity to announce the immediate appointment of a new national spokesperson for uMkhonto weSizwe Party, who is an academic and former news editor, Cde Sifiso Mahlangu,” Nomvalo said.

“Cde Sifiso Mahlangu is a highly experienced journalist and renowned media personality and brings invaluable technical and professional insights to the party.”

The change comes after the party’s launch of the MK Institute in uMhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, over the weekend. The launch was accompanied by a media statement delivered by Ndhlela and Oupa Mathebula.

The statement said the institute was established as the central strategic, ideological and administrative authority of the party.

It was politically led by MK Party deputy president Dr Mandlakayise John Hlophe and included senior party members, among them Mduduzi Manana, Oupa Mathebula, Dr Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala, Lindelani Mbambo and Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

Ndhlela presented the MK Institute as part of a broader reorganisation aimed at transforming the party from a conventional political party into a liberation movement. It was intended to assume full responsibility for the political management and administration of the MK Party, with all leadership structures reporting to it.

However, on Monday, Nomvalo declared the pronouncements from the institute “null and void” and confirmed that the institute would be integrated into the broader organisational policy-making machinery reporting to the secretary-general.

“The national officials reflected on the media statement issued by the MK Institute on 16 of May, where certain pronouncements were made regarding the leadership architecture of the MK Party and also purported changes to the current constitutional leadership dispensation in the party,” Nomvalo said.

“The media statement does not reflect the views and decisions of the national leadership of uMkhonto weSizwe Party. Members of the institute have accepted the guidance of national officials, that the statement was necessarily beyond the powers of the entity and unconstitutional.”

Nomvalo thanked him for his service while confirming his immediate departure. “The national officials also take this opportunity to thank comrade Nhlamulo Ndhlela, who held the fort as the inaugural national spokesperson of the party, as he steps down from the role of spokesperson both in the party and in parliament with immediate effect,” Nomvalo said.

“His contribution in building the uMkhonto weSizwe Party’s media and public footprint is highly appreciated.”

Ndhlela has faced previous disciplinary action in the party. In June 2025, MK Party deputy president and parliamentary leader John Hlophe issued a letter removing him from the party’s parliamentary whip team.

In the letter, Hlophe mentioned “disrespectful communication, which includes repeated instances of rude, arrogant and dismissive communication towards parliamentary members, including senior leadership”.

He accused Ndhlela of undermining unity in the party, engaging in factional activities, using insulting language and obstructing parliamentary communications.

Hlophe specifically referenced instances in which Ndhlela allegedly insulted the chief whip, labelling her a “political novice and newcomer”. The letter gave Ndhlela 21 days to appeal the decision.

Ndhlela was also involved in public disagreements with former MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu. In 2025, he threatened legal action against Shivambu after allegations surfaced about drug use and alcohol abuse.

Ndhlela served as the MK Party’s first national spokesperson after the party entered parliament following the 2024 general elections.

The changes come as the party prepares for the 2026 local government elections. The MK Party has not provided further reasons for Ndhlela’s removal beyond the statement issued on Monday.