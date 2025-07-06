The Real Prince reigns supreme at Durban July

The Real Prince narrowly got the better of race favourite Eight On Eighteen to win the Hollywoodbets Durban July. Photo: Graham Daniel/Gameplan Media

A record breaking crowd of fashion enthusiasts, punters and revellers converged at Greyville Racecourse for the 2025 Hollywoodbets Durban July, the largest horseracing event in Africa, on Saturday.

The event showcased a mix of high-stakes horse racing, bold fashion statements and vibrant cultural expression under the theme “Marvels of Mzansi”.

In the main event, The Real Prince delivered a decisive performance to claim victory in the Grade One R5 million race. Ridden by Craig Zackey and trained by Dean Kannemeyer, The Real Prince edged out race favourite Eight On Eighteen in a tight finish, with Selukwe in third and Royal Victory in fourth.

“The Real Prince’s full brother Gimme A Prince was crowned Champion Sprinter two seasons back so there was always a question mark hanging over his ability to stay the 2200m trip of the July,” Hollywoodbets said in a statement.

“That was answered in no uncertain manner as The Real Prince fought off Eight On Eighteen who was attempting to become the first three-year-old to win the Grade One World Sports Betting Cape Met and the July in the same season.”

The early race pace was set by Oriental Charm, who kept the field bunched up. Eight On Eighteen, drawn at 11, struggled to find the rail early on but surged ahead coming into the final turn. However, Zackey’s measured ride on The Real Prince proved decisive as he closed the gap and edged ahead in a head-to-head finish.

It was a nod of the heads at the line but Kannemeyer had his fourth July winner in the bag and his second for Lady Christine Laidlaw and Khaya Stables.

Reflecting on the strategic preparation, Kannemeyer said: “Where were we going to place him? The first time we tried him over a mile he won by six lengths. Great run in the Drill Hall.”

“If we run him in the Gold Challenge and run fourth the handicapper is going to be looking for you. You have to come in at the right time with the right weight and we got the right draw.”

While the track hosted high drama, the infield was alive with fierce competition as fashionistas battled it out on the Pulse Stage. Entrants dazzled in four categories: Most Striking Couple, Classic Racewear – Female, Classic Racewear – Male, and Exceptional Raceday Hat or Fascinator.

Judges Kathrin Kidger, Sandile “The Duke” Mngadi, and Hollywood Foundation spokesperson Vuyisile Ngobese faced a tough task selecting winners from the talent pool.

Durban designer Pregasen Govender made a notable comeback after six years, drawing inspiration from the Indian Ocean, traditional jewellery, Japanese design elements and local flora.

“Durban’s greatness lies in its beaches and its culture,” Govender said. “My designs are a celebration of that unique blend.”

In the main fashion categories, Happiness Mkhwanazi won Classic Racewear – Female, followed by Ciara Mikkelsen and Nomonde Langa. The Classic Racewear – Male category saw Mnotho Ngema crowned winner, ahead of Siphesihle Mkhize and Athenkosi Mfungula.

Pamela Shabane and Larnelle Maddocks won Most Striking Couple, with Kevin Ellis and Gareth Greaves taking second, and Kish Ramdewu and Cherilee Thangalan in third. Nirvana Nolene took the top honour in the Exceptional Raceday Hat or Fascinator category.

The event also spotlighted emerging talent in the Hollywoodbets Young Designer Awards. Andile Cele from uMgungundlovu TVET College took first place with her Ndebele-inspired design influenced by Dr Esther Mahlangu.

“I am flabbergasted,” Cele said. “This is beyond amazing.”

The 2025 Hollywoodbets Durban July broke records due to its significant economic impact, with estimates by the eThekwini Municipality indicating it would contribute some R700 million to the city’s GDP, while event attendance reached a peak with approximately 50,000 fans descending on the racecourse.

Betting activity also set new benchmarks, with tote betting opening to record pools, including a R20 million jackpot and a R15 million Pick 6 carryover, according to Hollywoodbets.