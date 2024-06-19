200 Young South Africans Gala Event

TOMORROW REIMAGINED: UNLEASHING YOUTH EXCELLENCE

For nearly two decades, the Mail & Guardian’s annual “200 Young South Africans” initiative has stood as a beacon, spotlighting the brightest talents in the country between the ages of 18 to 35.

Kindly join us for a night of Glitz and Glam, a celebration of the Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans 2024 cohorts!

#MG200Young

Hosts:
Nia Brown (YFM)
Sarah Smit (Mail & Guardian)

Arrival and registration:
18h30 for 19h00

Proceeding start:
19h00

Live streaming:
18h30

Brand SA
African Bank
Netflix
NYDA
Nelson Mandela Foundation
YFM
Primedia
FUNDI
Uniqbrows
CSIR
Good Governance Africa
Mc Donalds
Polo
Tshwane University of Technology
SKYY Vodka
takealot
