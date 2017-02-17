Divided Cabinet grills Gordhan over budget

The Cabinet is said to be deeply divided, with some ministers accusing Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan of skimping on their budget allocations and others defending him.

Gordhan will deliver his budget speech on Wednesday amid growing pressure from some of his comrades to prioritise projects that would contribute towards “radical economic transformation”, as highlighted in President Jacob Zuma’s State of the Nation address last Thursday

But political observers believe Gordhan is being targeted by those who want him fired from the key position of finance minister to make way for a Zuma loyalist.

Since his appointment, Gordhan has refused to approve a number of projects supported by Zuma, including the nuclear programme.