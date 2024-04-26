Bay Stadium ready for Nedbank Cup semi-final fixture with Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality together with Mandela Bay Development Agency, in association with our proud football anchor tenant, Chippa United Football Club, are delighted to announce the details of the highly anticipated Nedbank Cup semi-final between Chippa United Football Club and Orlando Pirates, scheduled to take place on 4 May 2024 in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

Football fans are in for a treat as the titanic Nedbank Cup semi-final battle between in-form Eastern Cape and Gqeberha outfit, Chippa United, versus reigning defending champions of the Nedbank Cup, Orlando Pirates is set to kick off at the iconic Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, 4 May 2024 at 3pm (CAT).

The return of the Nedbank Cup semi-final is a significant return to topflight football for Nelson Mandela Bay and Eastern Cape soccer fans. The last time Bay soccer fans were treated to a major domestic cup semi-final was Chippa United against Kaizer Chiefs in April 2019. Local outfit, Chippa United make a welcome return to cup semi-final football as they look to go one better by reaching the final against either Stellenbosch FC or Mamelodi Sundowns, who will contest the second semi-final the following day.

MBDA Chief Executive, Anele Qaba, says: “The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium promises fans of Gqeberha, Eastern Cape and South Africa that they will witness football of the highest order coupled with quality hospitality service and memorable moments to match.

“Preparations are well and truly under way to deliver what is arguably the most exciting and riveting semi-final event that will be played against two in-form teams coming into this clash. We are expecting north of 30 000 spectators to come through the NMB Stadium gates and turnstiles, and for that reason, we would like to urge all spectators and football fanatics to arrive bright and early for this fixture, as there will be food and beverages served throughout the course of the day for those looking to enjoy a good family outing at the NMB Stadium. But that’s not all…” says Qaba.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Director of Sports and Recreation, Charmaine Williams, adds: “Small business and vendors of Gqeberha should seize on the opportunity to sell their goods and services, because events of this magnitude can be a catalyst for economic growth.”

Chippa United Chief Executive, Lukhanyo Mzinzi, makes a call to all football fans: “I encourage all football loving fans, no matter who they support, to come out to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium early and dressed in their favourite soccer regalia as a show of support for football in the Eastern Cape. Our team is in good form and ready to overcome the legendary Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 4 May.”

Tickets are available from the NMB Stadium Ticket Office.