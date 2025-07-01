New report tracks impact of urban renewal in key Bay precincts

New Report Tracks the Impact of Urban Renewal in Key Bay Precincts.

The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) has published its latest Economic Impact Assessment Report, offering key insights into the progress and challenges of urban regeneration efforts in Central, North End and the Kariega CBD.

Since its establishment in 2003, the MBDA has led the charge in revitalising parts of Nelson Mandela Bay through focused capital investment and operational programmes. This new report takes a closer look at the economic and social impact of those interventions, both direct and indirect, across three important precincts.

Drawing from over a decade of research and economic monitoring, the report combines public perception surveys with data modelling using the Social Accounting Matrix (SAM). This approach helps quantify changes in GDP, employment and household income. It also reflects how communities feel about safety, cleanliness, infrastructure and the Mandela Bay Development Agency’s overall contribution.