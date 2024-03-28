National / 28 March 2024 Parliament: ‘Investigating unit must probe SAA sale’ By Emsie Ferreira FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Not cleared for take-off: Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan has come under fire over the sale of SAA. Photo: Phill Magakoe/AFP This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: article, Kgathatso Tlhakudi, news, Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, South African Airways, Takatso