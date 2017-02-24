National

Tom Moyane asks State Security Agency to investigate Sars leak

Jessica Bezuidenhout, Phillip de Wet

Sars commissioner Tom Moyane. (Gallo)

Sars commissioner Tom Moyane. (Gallo)

South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane says he asked the State Security Agency (SSA) to uncover the source of confidential Sars documents leaked.

He said this investigation was not related to confidential letters between him and Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan which the Mail & Guardian reports on in this week’s edition.

This week’s M&G reveals details of 16 letters -  dating back to April - which prove the strained relationship between the two men.

During a press conference in Pretoria this morning, Moyane briefed the media on Gordhan’s earlier statements about a R30.4-billion revenue shortfall and shortcomings at Sars.

“We must demystify the myth that Sars is dysfunctional. I have a dim view of someone saying Sars has no adequate leadership,” he said.

While Moyane’s office did not respond to questions from the M&G, he and his senior team did address some of the key issues emanating from the letters.

This includes that he had authorised his own bonus, something Gordhan had billed in one of the letters as “immoral” and “unethical” if done without approval and in the absence of a performance review.

Moyane told the media that he had not paid himself a bonus.

He also confirmed that his relationship with Gordhan was “strained”.

Moyane and Sars executives responded to questions about the brain drain from the revenue service, delayed value added tax refund payments and requests for President Jacob Zuma to intervene to contain the ongoing hostility between Moyane and Gordhan.

Moyane took direct, personal credit for approaching the SSA to investigate a leak, saying it was important for an “independent institution” to “be able to find out where the source of the leakage emanates”.

The SSA could not on Friday immediately comment on the matter, but Moyane, when asked for clarity on the investigation, later told the M&G that the SSA investigation did not involve the 16 letters revealed by the M&G but rather, an unspecified earlier incident. On those findings, he said: “We have conclusive proof ... this therefore concludes and closes that chapter on this particular incident.” he said.

 
Phillip de Wet

Phillip de Wet

Phillip de Wet writes about politics, society, economics, and the areas where these collide. He has never been anything other than a journalist, though he has been involved in starting new newspapers, magazines and websites, a suspiciously large percentage of which are no longer in business. PGP fingerprint: CF74 7B0F F037 ACB9 779C 902B 793C 8781 4548 D165
  • Read more from Phillip de Wet
    • Tom MoyaneSars

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus

    Client Media Releases

    Corporate Traveller
    How to avoid pitfalls when travelling abroad
    North West University
    NWU wants to manufacture affordable artificial limbs
    MTN
    MTN rewards customer with R100 000 cash prize
    North West University
    NWU academic to head traffic law review committee
    Vaal University of Technology
    VUT Upington unveils Centre For Entrepreneurship
    North West University
    NWU prof presents lecture for Black History Month
    How to avoid pitfalls when travelling abroad
    NWU wants to manufacture affordable artificial limbs
    MTN rewards customer with R100 000 cash prize
    Want to publish your media releases here?