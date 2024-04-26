Analysis / 26 April 2024 30 YEARS OF DEMOCRACY: SA’s economy neither Gear nor there By Sarah Smit FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Photo by Emmanuel Croset/AFP This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: Analysis, Bureau For Economic Research, Cyril Ramaphosa, Growth Employment and Redistribution, Jacob Zuma, Pali Lehohla, Patrick Bond, Reconstruction And Development Programme, Sampie Terreblanche, Thabo Mbeki