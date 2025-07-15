Court orders former ANC MP Boy Mamabolo to be barred from Facebook

The Polokwane high court has ordered that former ANC MP Boy Mamabolo’s Facebook account be deactivated and that he refrain from publishing defamatory statements against Polokwane’s mayor, John Mpe

The Polokwane high court has ordered that former ANC MP Boy Mamabolo’s Facebook account be deactivated and that he refrain from publishing defamatory statements against Polokwane’s mayor, John Mpe, and his family on any social media platforms.

In a judgment dated-stamped 15 July, acting judge Suné du Plessis also ordered that Mamabolo must not post or publish any photographs or videos of Mpe and his family members on WhatsApp, Facebook, X, Instagram or any other social media platform.

He further prohibited Mamabolo from “harassing, sending messages, or contacting the applicant to threaten and intimidate him in any manner, whether directly or indirectly”.

Du Plessis also ordered that the Facebook account under the name Boy Mamabolo Fans (Bua Kolobe) be permanently deactivated and/or deleted. Facebook South Africa (Pty) Ltd and/or any other person with regulatory control over the said Facebook account has been authorised to give effect to this order.

Mamabolo was also ordered to pay the costs of the application on an attorney-and-client scale.

The ruling comes after Mpe approached the court, claiming that Mamabolo had accused him and ANC provincial secretary Vhamusanda Madhadze of manipulating the Limpopo parliamentary list, resulting in Mamabolo not being sent to parliament by the party.

Mamabolo alleged that he had been nominated by various branches in accordance with the ANC’s constitution and electoral rules, and had received sufficient nominations for his name to be included on the provincial-to-national list for Limpopo.

He has since taken the party to court and the matter is due to be heard in the Johannesburg high court on 1 September. The ANC has accused Mamabolo of being selfish, showing a sense of entitlement to positions and putting his needs before those of the party and the electorate.

WhatsApp messages presented in court showed that Mamabolo had threatened to hire a hitman to kill Mpe and Madhadze, saying he does not “forgive people who take bread away from his table”.

On 22 March 2024, Mamabolo allegedly published false information about the cancellation of Mpe’s annual marathon and music festival at Ga-Molepo with the aim of undermining the event. It took place the following day but Mpe said this caused a financial loss because many believed the event had been cancelled.

On 30 March 2024, Mpe opened a case at the Polokwane police station against Mamabolo for conspiracy to commit murder, alleging he was planning to hire a hitman to assassinate him.

In response to Mpe’s claims, Mamabolo wrote an email to the former’s lawyers on 10 April, saying that he did not have a Facebook account and was only active on X and WhatsApp.

“Therefore, I do not know anything about what you are alleging against me. Your client must use his energy, as the political head of Polokwane municipality, to provide water to the people of Seshego,” Mamabolo wrote, further accusing Mpe of sexually harassing his wife.

“I have personally, on many occasions, stopped my wife from being harassed by your client during the Pirates and Sundowns matches hosted by Polokwane City and Sekhukhune United respectively at Peter Mokaba Stadium last year on different days.”

He went on: “My wife wants to lay harassment charges, which may automatically result in your client being required to step aside from his role as both the mayor of Polokwane municipality and as leader in the Peter Mokaba region once charged.

“Should your client continue to harass me with these ‘love letters’ that you are sending, I will finally allow my wife to proceed with laying the harassment charge at Polokwane police station. I repeat, I do not have any Facebook account, unless you can identify one using my ID number or personal details.”

On 30 April 2024, Mpe instituted legal action in the Polokwane high court, claiming R8 million in a defamation suit against Mamabolo. The matter is still pending.

On 10 June the same year, Mamabolo’s wife opened a case against Mpe, alleging that he sexually assaulted her in 2022 and again in 2023.

Mpe later submitted a warning statement to the police and denied the allegations. The National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute the case, stating there was no evidence to support the claims made by Mamabolo’s wife.