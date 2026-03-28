Audi RSQ8: Like a god on wheels

Bells and whistles: Audi RSQ8 is built on the same platform as the Lamborghini Urus provides a good balance between comfort driving and thrill-seeking speed.

Next week marks the Mail & Guardian’s annual God Edition and during one of our daily diary meetings, our acting news editor Sheree Bega jokingly asked me how do we write a motoring story for that edition?

I was puzzled until I received the Audi RSQ8 on test last week. When I received it, the look and feel just made me think that this is like a god on wheels.

I just went through a very tiring but rewarding month of Ramadan and although I am aware that the effort and sacrifices I made during this month will be rewarded in the hereafter, I am also certain that this vehicle was a small prize for Eid.

It’s not every day that I drive to the mosque and have all eyes on me. It’s not something I like but when you are driving something that looks this good and makes a deafening noise, it’s something that you have to accept.

Looking at the RSQ8 from the outside, you can already tell that it is a machine just by the large mean grille that it comes equipped with in the front.

The vehicle also has customisable daytime-running lights that can be adjusted according to your mood through the central screen inside the vehicle.

The blacked out Audi badges on the front and back add to the mean feeling the car gives off and the huge 23 inch alloys that the car sits on just adds an added monstrous presence to the vehicle.

At the back, there is a lightbar that stretches between the two tail lights with a formula-one inspired brake light.

The RSQ8 also has frameless windows and soft-close doors to make sure that no one ever bangs the doors of this beast. On the inside, it’s everything you expect from an Audi. Let’s start with the seats. The RSQ8 gets RS sport seats plus in Valcona leather with honeycomb stitching that are heated, ventilated and have a massaging function.

The interior also has a lovely dashboard that features a blend of leather, alcantara and carbon fibre. The infotainment system which is well integrated into the dash with a separate screen below it used to operate the climate.

The two-tone ambient lighting adds to the car’s sporty feel from the inside and you can also enjoy a panoramic sunroof that stretches all the way from the front to the back.

What surprised me most was how spacious and comfortable this vehicle was both in the front and the back. The back seats have ample space for three passengers and that is why I feel that Audi found the perfect balance between comfort and performance.

But let’s get to driving the car. The Audi RSQ8 is built on the same platform as the Lamborghini Urus. Both vehicles are produced on the Volkswagen Group’s MLB Evo platform, which is also shared with the Porsche Cayenne and Bentley Bentayga.

It also shares the same 4 litre twin-turbo V8 engine with the Urus. This engine delivers 471kW of power and 850Nm of torque.

That means that this vehicle, which has a curb weight of almost 2.5 tonnes will go from 0-100km/h in just 3.6 seconds.

It’s also very easy to get carried away with it, because the vehicle just pushes off the mark with no remorse. Before you know it you are driving at the national speed limit, but it certainly feels like you are travelling at 60km/h.

Thanks to the RS-tuned adaptive air suspension with controlled damping, the RSQ8 provides a good balance between comfort driving and thrill-seeking speed.

Something that also speaks to the luxury of the vehicle is that while the outside world might hear that 4 litre V8 engine growl, the inside feels soft and silent when cruising in comfort mode.

The speed is always there if you need it but boy does it pack a punch. This vehicle throws you back when you put the pedal to the metal.

The only downside is the fuel consumption but then again, it is a performance SUV. Depending on which mode you drive in, it will fluctuate,but I mostly drove the car in comfort mode and averaged 13 litres/100km. Use the RS modes and you could be above 15 litres before you know it. That is not a wise move in today’s world.

Pricing and verdict

Ultimate SUV performance coupled with luxury does come at a whopping price of R3 266 100.

But is it worth it? Normally, I’m very sceptical about vehicles that come with a price tag this high but I have to hand it to Audi in every department. The brand has put out a performance SUV that has all the bells and whistles, is built on the same platform as the Urus and shares the same engine but comes in at almost half the price and is more practical for everyday driving.

In that sense, it is definitely safe to say that it is a bargain for what you are getting.

The Audi RSQ8 is a finalist for South African Car of the Year 2026.