ANC Eastern Cape conference indefinitely postponed amid court disputes and internal divisions

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape has indefinitely postponed its long-awaited provincial conference, deepening uncertainty in one of the party’s most politically significant regions.

The delay comes amid unresolved organisational challenges. While no new date has been set, insiders say disputes over branch legitimacy, delegate accreditation, and internal appeals processes have once again stalled proceedings.

The conference, originally scheduled for this weekend, was halted on Thursday after the Eastern Cape High Court issued an interim order. The move followed complaints from a group of ANC members who raised concerns about irregularities leading up to the elective gathering.

Despite the court order, preparations continued, including the registration of delegates. This prompted the applicants to return to court urgently, arguing that those continuing with the process were in contempt.

The situation shifted on Saturday when provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi announced that the conference would be postponed indefinitely, rendering the urgent contempt application unnecessary. The matter was subsequently removed from the urgent court roll, with both sides reaching an agreement formalised by Judge Murray Lowe.

The Eastern Cape, often considered the ANC’s spiritual home, carries both symbolic and strategic weight. It has produced some of the party’s most prominent leaders and remains a key electoral stronghold. In recent years, however, the region has become a site of intense factional contestation, with rival structures frequently clashing over leadership slates and conference outcomes.

The legal matter is far from over. The case will continue through the normal court process, with a new hearing date expected.