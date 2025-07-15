Top cop Shadrack Sibiya suspended amid inquiry into disbanding of political killings task team

Deputy commissioner for crime detection Shadrack Sibiya. (X)

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola confirmed on Tuesday that deputy commissioner for crime detection Shadrack Sibiya is on “special leave” pending an investigation in the South African Police Service (SAPS) following corruption allegations.

Sibiya’s suspension comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday he was placing Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on a leave of absence after allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that he had interfered in investigations and conspired to disband a task team investigating political killings. Mkhwanazi also implicated Sibiya.

On Tuesday, Masemola told journalists in Durban that Sibiya had been served with a formal instruction to vacate his post temporarily while the matter is under investigation.

“I saw on the news that he says he has been served. Yes, he has been instructed to stay home while investigations regarding the matter are ongoing,” Masemola said after receiving a memorandum from protesters who had marched to his office to give him a memorandum in support of Mkhwanazi.

Masemola confirmed that documents had been submitted to the State Security Agency and that departmental processes were under way. He said the police service does not normally comment on internal administrative matters but acknowledged that the issue had drawn significant public attention.

“When a matter arises, we allow the internal process to take its course,” he said. “We do not normally like to discuss details of our departmental processes, but I can confirm that the documents were sent.”

Masemola added that decisions about Sibiya’s future would depend on the outcome of the internal investigation.

“We will see how the matter proceeds. I do not think I am the right person to comment further at this stage,” he said.

Asked whether any other officers had been placed on leave or suspended, Masemola said Sibiya was the only senior police official currently affected.

He also fielded questions regarding the future of Mkhwanazi, whose contract is due to expire later this year. Several community organisations and political structures have called for his contract to be renewed, praising his leadership during major police operations in the province.

Masemola said decisions regarding provincial commissioners’ contracts fall within processes governed by legislation and protocol.

“That matter is between employer and employee. When a contract is about to come to an end, the employer usually approaches the individual three to six months in advance to indicate whether they would like to renew or not,” he said.

“I haven’t been told anything yet, and I haven’t told him anything either. When we reach that point, we will be able to discuss it.”

In his 6 July media briefing, Mkhwanazi said the political killings unit had secured more than 100 convictions before its disbandment in late 2023, shortly after investigators began linking firearms to unsolved murders involving high-profile people.

On Tuesday, Masemola acknowledged the public’s right to demonstrate but urged South Africans to allow police operations to continue without disruption.

“This is unprecedented. We have taken note of that, let us allow the processes to unfold and give the police space to do their work.”

He also responded to concerns that a nationwide shutdown could threaten national security.

“I am calling upon the community and the rest of South Africa to respect the democratic process that is in place,” he said. “Let us go on with our lives and give the police time to do their work.”