Former SASS head says justification for non-payment of apartheid-era loans was a ruse

The public protector’s preliminary report, on why Absa could be liable for billions in interest from a loan from the apartheid government, claims that the coordinator and former head of South African Secret Service, Billy Masetlha, has had a change of mind on recovering the funds.

The report – which public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has said is preliminary only and could still change “drastically” - found that the government breached the constitution in failing to recover R2.25 billion for a reserve bank bail-out to Bankorp, now Absa, in the early 1990s.

Absa and the South African Reserve Bank have both said that there are errors in the report.

According to the report, Masetlha as the head of the South African Secret Service at the time, signed a memorandum of agreement on behalf of government with Michael Oatley, the owner of covert UK-based asset recovery company CIEX, to start investigating what happened.

The report states that former president Thabo Mbeki and former finance minister Trevor Manuel contended that part of the reason the money was never recovered had to do with the economy, which had to be protected.

“The issue of systemic impact on the rand and the economy was used by government and SARB to avoid recovering the 16% interest accumulated over a period of five years…plus interest to which belongs to the public,” reads the report.

But according to the report, Masetlha who was the coordinator of the investigation by Ciex, now believes that the justification was all a ruse.

“Mr Billy Masethla conceded that he was the main coordinator. He stated that he was persuaded by systemic impact then but now believes it was a ruse and that the money could have been recovered.”

Masethla could not be immediately reached for comment.

The preliminary report also refers to current finance minister Pravin Gordhan, who stated that he had nothing to do with the CIEX report.

But when he was interviewed – “as Minister of Justice” said the report - he confirmed that at the time of the Ciex report there was a systemic threat posed by recovering the monies. He said there still was a threat, according to the report.

“He argued that the shareholders who had benefitted had long cashed out and new shareholders would be punished for a debt or risk that was never disclosed or apparent at time of investing,” reads the report.

Mkhwebane is scathing towards the government stating that it is common cause that the monies and government bonds belong to the people of South Africa particularly taxpayers and were under the stewardship of national treasury and SARB and that both the bonds and the monies with interest were never recovered.

“Failure to recover the interest on the capital loan amount to a loss to the public and government but as well benefitted few individuals who are shareholders of ABSA at the expense of the public.”

Furthermore the public protector stated in the report that there was evidence that Absa signed a contract with SARB that stipulated how much the bank would pay back.

This contract was confirmed by the former reserve bank governor, Dr Chris Stals, who according to the report had left with important evidence when he left the bank.

“It transpired during a meeting we had with him (Dr Chris Stals former governor of the reserve bank) on 8 September 2016 that he had left with curial original information from the bank which could have been useful and helpful from the commencement of this investigation a decision which contributed to the delay in the finalisation of this investigation” reads the report.

Stals submitted that Absa knew and was “party to an extension of the loan agreement when it acquired Bankorp in 1992 and that it was part of the deal.”

“He stated that the final party that should have paid the loan is Absa instead of Bankorp by virtue of it having acquired Bakorp’s assets and liabilities in 1992,” reads the report.

But Absa says in its statement on Friday that it had acquired Bankorp in April of 1992 at fair value.

“All the obligations pertaining to the SA Reserve Bank’s assistance were discharged in full by October 1995,” reads the statement.

Stals said he would not comment on a report he had not seen yet.