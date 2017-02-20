National

Slice Of Life: ​Of scars, survival and feeling sexy

Carl Collison

Still from the film Burlesque. (Supplied)

Still from the film Burlesque. (Supplied)

I was in a car accident a few years ago in which my shoulder was very badly injured. After the operation, in which a metal pin was inserted, I was left with a really big scar.

Embargo - Default message

This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.

Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.

Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.

Click here for more information
Embargo Explanation - Article Page

Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.

How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into: 

  • Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email subscriptions@mg.co.za to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
  • Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday. 

How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.

How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.

Close
Slice of Lifeperforming artsdanceburlesque

Client Media Releases

Imperial Logistics
Imperial acquires Surgipharm
North West University
NWU Mafikeng Campus kick-starts 2017 academic year
North West University
NRF recognises NWU professor's research
Barloworld Logistics
Paving the road ahead for young entrepreneurs
Soarsoft International
Lunch & Learn with Soarsoft International and iManage
Imperial acquires Surgipharm
NWU Mafikeng Campus kick-starts 2017 academic year
Paving the road ahead for young entrepreneurs
Lunch & Learn with Soarsoft International and iManage
Want to publish your media releases here?