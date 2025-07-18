Vitality named official wellness partner of HYROX South Africa

Discovery Vitality is proud to announce its official partnership with HYROX South Africa, the world’s fastest-growing fitness racing series. This exciting collaboration introduces a dynamic new way for Vitality members to stay active, push their limits, and earn Vitality points through participation in HYROX events and training.

As part of this partnership, Vitality members can now earn up to 600 Vitality points for completing a HYROX race. Additionally, members can use their two free workouts with Vitality Fitness to train at 24 HYROX affiliated facilities on the fitness platform and can get 100 points per session.

What is HYROX?

HYROX is a unique indoor fitness race that combines running with functional workouts in a standardised format. Each event features eight 1km runs, each followed by a functional fitness station—ranging from sled pushes and rowing to burpee broad jumps—making it both a test of endurance and strength.

“HYROX offers a unique combination of challenge, accessibility, and fun, and that’s what makes it such a powerful fit for Vitality,” says Celeste Williams, head of marketing at Discovery Vitality. “We believe in creating more opportunities for people to move more and live healthier. HYROX adds a new layer of motivation to that mission, helping our members train with consistency, push their limits, and get rewarded for every effort.”

“Partnering with Discovery Vitality is a major milestone for HYROX South Africa. We share a deep commitment to promoting healthy, active lifestyles and building inclusive fitness communities. This collaboration brings strong alignment between our brands and real value for both the HYROX and Discovery Vitality communities. Together, we’re set to grow the sport with more events, bigger race days, and a world-class participant experience,” says Mlondi Mashinini, Managing Director, HYROX South Africa.

With standardised race conditions and a global leaderboard, HYROX is both competitive and inclusive—welcoming everyone from first-timers to elite athletes. In 2024 alone, over 300,000 participants competed in more than 65 races worldwide, and the momentum continues to grow.

HYROX Cape Town: the countdown begins

The next big event on the calendar is HYROX Cape Town, taking place on 19–20 July 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Both athlete and spectator tickets are available for purchase. An estimated 6,200 participants and the same number of spectators are expected at HYROX Cape Town.

To help members prepare, the Vitality Fitness platform offers:•Two free HYROX training sessions per month at participating fitness facilities

•An additional eight free sessions for Discovery Bank clients (limited-time offer)

Looking ahead, a pre-access offer to Discovery Bank clients to purchase HYROX tickets will be announced.