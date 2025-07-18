Menlyn Maine launches Gallery of Giving for Mandela month

Menlyn Maine Central Square, in partnership with 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day, The Scoin Shop, Embassy Direct and Mini Menlyn, has launched the Gallery of Giving to celebrate Mandela month this July.

Thursday 9 July saw the official opening of The Gallery of Giving with a gathering on the Piazza at Menlyn Main. Sponsors, partners and members of the diplomatic community gathered to enjoy the late afternoon sunshine and listen to remarks from Brendan Grealy, head of the executive committee of 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day.

“At 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day, our motto is ‘Every day is a Mandela Day’. Events like The Gallery of Giving support this philosophy and encourage us all to keep doing our bit,” he said.

Mandela Day on 18 July inspires South Africans to reflect on Nelson Mandela’s legacy and make a positive contribution.

“July is a month to honour Madiba’s courage and compassion,” said Natasha Koning, centre manager for Menlyn Maine Central Square.

Hosted at Central Square, the Gallery of Giving features handmade blankets by 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day volunteers and more than 30 Mandela-inspired artworks from a private collection.

“The Gallery of Giving combines fine art and outstanding handicraft skills of our amazing volunteers,” added Grealy

Mini Menlyn stepped up to support The Gallery of Giving with a substantial donation of wool, which will enable the creation of more blankets.

Richard Nwamba, dealer principal at Mini Menlyn, said: “We jumped at the chance to support The Gallery of Giving and hope that the specially branded Mini will encourage patrons to get behind the call for wool donations to support the ongoing efforts of 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day.”

Rael Demby, chief executive of The Scoin Shop said: “The Gallery of Giving is about weaving generosity into our community’s fabric. We have been linked to 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day since it started in 2014. Carolyn Steyn invited us to get involved, and we’ve been behind this wonderful initiative ever since.”

This year, everyone is invited to visit the Gallery of Giving and join in making a difference this Mandela month. The gallery of Giving opens to the public on Friday, July 4th. Visitors can see the exhibition at the gallery until 31 July.